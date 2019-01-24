The workout that's turning kids upside down

THERE'S a new workout trend that kids are loving, aerial yoga.

Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre at Orion Springfield Central has been offering kids aerial yoga since last year and it was so popular that this year's classes have almost sold out.

Co-owner Kristy Kelly said the centre had offered regular yoga to kids since the the business opened.

"The kids love it. It helps kids emotionally regulate, body and spatial awareness,” Mrs Kelly said.

Children learn breath work and mindfulness, something they can't get from screens.

This term they're offering aerial yoga to children aged 7-15 and regular yoga for kids 3-8.

"It's easier to teach kids aerial yoga than regular yoga as they're quite high energy,' Mrs Kelly said.

The children start off swinging in a hammock learning the basics and before progressing to fun postures including hanging upside down.

"It has a calming effect, kids generally are a lot less fearful than adults, the main thing is getting them to slow down.

"They're amazing, flexible and capable.”

The classes are limited to 10 per term and Mrs Kelly expects term one to be sold out soon.

"It's popular. We were trialling it initially but the kids love it. Now we're looking at offering it on more days and by the end of the year we hope to have kids classes every afternoon.”