The ‘Wolf’ ripe for summer carnival

DOGWATCH

IPSWICH Auction product Wolf Racketeer has returned from a three-month spell in scintillating fashion.

Wolf Racketeer romped to victory by almost nine lengths, recording a time of 30.25 for trainer Tony Brett on last Saturday’s card.

Expectations were high for the sprinter who showed signs of being something special in his first preparation. On that occasion, he finished second to the high-flying Sequana in the Eric Thomson Maiden final and then again behind Group Two placed Farmor Fearsome in the Grade 5 Final before being tipped out.

“The Wolf’’ went up at a $1.35 quote on the back on a 29.88 personal best trial at Albion Park and didn’t disappoint spearing across from box seven to take up the running and only extending the margin to the line.

Brett was vocal last preparation that if the dog wanted to go to the next level, he needed to add a strong finish to complement his first two sectionals. With his trial and subsequent Ipswich wins, he looks a more complete dog.

Brett will look to target the Group One Gold Bullion in January at Albion Park.

Being an Ipswich Auction dog, he will also be a leading contender in the March series.

Wolf Racketeer’s next assignment is the Fifth Grade Final at Ipswich on Saturday night, where he is set to clash with Justin Bowe’s talented young chaser Major Havoc.

That is a match-up that looks to deliver a time in the low 30 second range.

Kitchener’s career-changing win

REGIONAL trainer Barry Kitchener claimed the biggest win of his training career so far as Zipping Cosmo beat home an all-star field to win the Group Two Bogie Leigh Futurity at Albion Park.

The rising two-year-old spent most of his infancy racing over the 520 metres at Ipswich, most recently finishing second to Regal Recall in the Ipswich Cup Consolation.

That run has spring boarded the greyhound to new heights claiming both the Racing Queensland Young Guns and Group Two Futurity in trademark fashion.

Far from the quickest out of the boxes, Zipping Cosmo managed to find the rail from box two avoiding trouble at the first turn before bursting up the inside late to score by a quarter of a length giving the trainer and his owners the Pound Lika Hound syndicate a $40,000 pay day.

The syndicate and Kitchener have worked in tandem for several years and the owners wasted no time re-investing some of their earnings purchasing Zipping Blondie who will jump from box eight in race one on Saturday.

For those keeping an eye on Zipping Cosmo, her next task is the Group Three Golden Ticket at Albion Park, where the first two dogs from each four-dog heat progress to next week’s match races. The runner of the night receives a direct path to January’s Gold Bullion.

Scott scores with Coopes

IN last week’s column it was highlighted the Steve Scott trained Coopes had put together back-to-back box eight victories over the 431 metres in the low 25 second range.

A change of draw (three) for last Friday’s Fifth Grade Final fuelled the fire. The sprinter clocked 24.99 on his way to a six and a half-length victory.

The dog is in the form of his career. With his times trending in the right direction, the winning streak could well continue from box seven in the Fifth Grade Final on Friday’s card.

Anything you can do I can do better

SERENA Lawrence looks to have a talented young litter on her hands with We Get It and Bonus Only giving the trainer a race to race double last Friday.

The brothers are out of Head Bound and Cardwell and look to have plenty of upside boasting impressive records in their young careers.

We Get It got things rolling in race six with a comfortable three and a half length win in 25.46. That improved his record to three wins from five starts.

Bonus Only then hit the track 20 minutes later and went a few lengths quicker than his brother home in 25.26 for a career record of three wins from six starts.

The brothers will have to step up another level when they tackle Coopes in the Grade Five Final on Friday’s card. Bonus Only boxed to his inside (six) and We Get It to his outside (eight).

Experience pays for McLennan

SOON to be five-year-old Dahomey Windsong showed she had plenty left in the tank for trainer Mickey McLennan.

Dahomey Windsong celebrated a milestone with win number 10 on Saturday’s card, nearly three years after the bitch broke her maiden.

The old stager used box one to perfection in the eighth over the 431 metres home comfortably in 25.13.

Despite being plagued by injury throughout her career it was clear age would be no barrier as long as she was healthy.