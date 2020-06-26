Wiggles, Veronicas headline COVID-friendly drive-in concerts

Entertainment-starved Australians are in luck - with The Wiggles, Veronica's and DJ Dan Murphy putting on a COVID-proof show this winter.

The stars are set to have their own drive-in concerts - the country's first live event since restrictions - with up to 1000 cars full of eager fans dancing along to the tunes.

Drive-In Entertainment Australia said the concerts will kick off on July 17 at Western Sydney's Raging Waters venue - with each day consisting of up to five shows.

Attendees can also live-stream the performances through Zoom - allowing them to appear on screen next to the performers.

The Wiggles are set to host a drive-in concert. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

On the line up are musical stars Casey Donovan, Jess and Matt and Kate Ceberano as well as comedians Akmal Saleh, Arj Barker and Lawrence Mooney.

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce said he is looking forward to being back on stage and entertaining youngsters.

MORE NEWS:

Veronicas' star reveals her pregnancy heartbreak

'I felt she'd never be coming home'

"We are normally on the road nine months a year, so this has been a drastic change for us. It's been a very very different time for us," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to these concerts. They are a very different concept with driving in, but something we are really forward to."

The children's entertainer said the concerts will be a reprieve for families who have been struggling without live entertainment.

The Veronicas have joined the line up for Australia’s first post-COVID live concert. Picture: Kiel Egging.

"There is a demand from families and parents to be able to have outings these days. It's a nice change to not see us on the television or on the iPad."

Veronicas star Lisa Origliasso said the duo were thinking outside the box to still be able to entertain fans.

"Festivals create a unity of energy that is unlike any other feeling. We are thinking outside the box to make sure we can all still give an experience of live music to our fans during these times," she said.

"This is the first time we're ever done anything like this. Who knows what will happen. We're expecting a symphony of car horns during Untouched," Jessica Origliasso added.

DJ Dan Murphy will be headlining the first ever drive-in nightclub event with the first event being 90s themed.

"The stage and set up is going to be epic and I can't wait to see all the cars lit up for the occasion - so make sure you pimp your car out with as many glowsticks, LED lights and flashing lights as humanly possible!"

Originally published as The Wiggles, Veronicas to headline COVID-friendly drive-in concerts