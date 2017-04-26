25°
THE VOICE: Meet the Ipswich singers ready to face judges

lou_richo
26th Apr 2017 7:00 AM
Judah Kelly will audition on The Voice later this week.
Judah Kelly will audition on The Voice later this week. Lee Constable

IPSWICH singers Arthur Bristowe and Judah Kelly are hoping they've got what it takes to turn the big red chairs on the 2017 season of The Voice.

The television singing contest launched this week, featuring budding artists from across the country who auditioned for judges Delta Goodrem, Seal, Boy George and Kelly Rowland.

On tonight's episode, stay-at-home dad Arthur Bristowe, 33, will hope his his smooth, soulful style will win over the star judging panel.

Arthur Bristowe is ready to take try and turn the big red chairs on The Voice.
Arthur Bristowe is ready to take try and turn the big red chairs on The Voice. Tara Croser

Bristowe isn't the only Ipswich hopeful to audition - Judah Kelly is also set to take the stage this week.

The 20-year-old who had previously auditioned for the X Factor in 2012 and 2014 said he loved that The Voice provided the opportunity for singers to be judged solely on their talent.

Kelly describes his style as "country with soul".

"It's not Slim Dusty country, not that that's bad, but that's not my thing because I grew up on The Temptations, Al Green and Marvin Gaye and all that sort of stuff, and all of a sudden I decided 'yeah I want to sing country'," he said.

He recently got the chance to perform at this year's CMC Rocks as guitarist for friend and X Factor graduate Caitlyn Shadbolt.

"That's probably been a highlight for me - there were probably 10,000 there," he said.

Will he be able to turn the judges' chairs for another career highlight?

Find out by tuning into The Voice on Channel Nine tonight from 7.30pm, and at the same time on Sunday night.

Topics:  entertainement ipswich the voice

