THE VOICE: Ipswich singer to audition tonight

TUNE IN: Judah Kelly will try his luck on The Voice on Monday night.

IPSWICH singer Judah Kelly has had a love for music ever since he was born.

"According to my mother, I would hum before I'd even talk," The Voice hopeful said. "It was always something that I loved, even as a baby.

"I kind of just grew up all through school knowing it's what I wanted to do."

This was reaffirmed during a stint working in a kitchen, chopping vegetables.

"I did two weeks of work experience and it was the worst two weeks of my life because it wasn't music."

Kelly has never had a "regular" day job since, instead travelling and performing through high school, although his first gig was when he was just 10 years old.

"I was in grade 11 and I would have most Mondays and Fridays off because I was away gigging for the weekend," he said, before adding he clocked up 90,000km on the road last year while touring.

Despite years of experience which has included competing in talent quests and on The X Factor in 2012 and 2014, Kelly said he was still affected by nerves when he took the microphone, particularly as he was used to supporting other artists with his guitar when on stage.

"I still get nervous but I know how to control it more," he said.

"A lot of people say I don't look nervous but inside my heart rate's going through the roof."

Kelly's goal is to "make a good living" from his music, and he hopes his audition on The Voice tonight will bring him a step closer.

"I hope there's something they like about me, that's always appreciated," he said.

"If they don't, that's cool, that's their choice but it's always good to know that people appreciate what you're doing."

Tune in to The Voice at 7.30pm on Channel 9 to see if Kelly can turn the judges' chairs on The Voice stage.