All star Kim Sheehy finds her Voice

Kim Sheehy listens to the judges on stage as she successfully passes the blind auditions again on The Voice.

THE Voice All Star Kim Sheehy says her first stint on the show in 2016 was a "pivotal turning point" in her life that allowed her to live more authentically by being out in the workplace.

Sheehy, who was based in Brisbane when she appeared on season five of the Channel 9 reality singing competition on coach Delta Goodrem's team, told Confidential she left her position as a music teacher at a Brisbane Catholic school for a job at a State School in Sydney after being eliminated from the show.

The 31-year-old, who chose to join Guy Sebastian's team after both Goodrem and Boy George also turned their chairs for her when she returned during Monday night's blind auditions, said she had been "out as a lesbian" since she was 19 but was not out at work, which was "such a big part of my life".

"I loved working at that school (in Brisbane) but I didn't realise how much not being able to be myself was affecting me until I could tell people and come out and live my life as my authentic self," she said.

"I work with kids and I couldn't be a role model for the gay kids I could see."

Sheehy, who lives with her partner of 18 months, Sarah, and their Groodle, Grayson, said she was now able to be "out every day" in her current job, which was important for the young people she works with.

"I bring my girlfriend to school concerts," she said.

"There might be kid walking around feeling like they don't fit in and I might be the difference they need in their schooling life and I might be able to connect with them."

Sheehy said some of the best performances she had ever done had been on The Voice, which helped her gain confidence in herself.

"After that (doing the show in 2016), I felt more worthy of being on stage," she said.

"I did a lot of work on myself and it was a pivotal turning point in my life to grow, it has been amazing.

"I wish could tell students: 'you'll get there, it will be hard, but it is so worth it'."

For her blind audition, Sheehy performed Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now, which Goodrem had prepared her to perform in 2016 but she was eliminated before she got the chance to.