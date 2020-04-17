The vital Covid-19 rule change protecting our senior drivers

The rules for drivers over 75 years of age have been relaxed.

THE relaxation of rules for senior drivers has brought a welcome relief to residents who are considered at a higher risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, those who are 75 or older are required to undergo a yearly medical and eye test to secure a Drivers Licence Medical Certificate that allows them to drive.

With unnecessary travel now possibly dangerous to a demographic who have spent recent weeks in self-isolation for their own safety, these rules have been suspended.

“I thought it was a logical move, given the current distancing rules and rules saying we shouldn’t travel,” Glamorgan Vale senior Neville Powell said.

Mr Powell, who will soon be celebrating his 78th birthday, was required to renew his certificate at the end of the month.

“In the past, when you go to a doctor’s surgery it’s usually crowded, people sitting in all the chairs, so I wasn’t relishing the thought of going,” he said.

“I think a lot of the doctors have changed the way they operate now, but we’re virtually in isolation, so it didn’t seem like a logical thing to have to do at the time.”

Under the new rules for the emergency situation, drivers who do not have an ‘M’ condition licence, and have recently turned 75 will not need to visit a doctor to secure a certificate.

And those whose certificates expired after January 29 this year will be able to continue driving.

Drivers who do have an M condition on their licence and whose certificates are set to expire soon will need to contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads to have their certificate extended.

Mr Powell said the relaxation of the rules was a necessary step to keeping seniors safe during the current crisis, but he also supported the rules in ordinary circumstances.

“They’re necessary. It depends on the health of the individual, I suppose. If there’s not been any changes in your condition for the last twelve months, there’s no real need for it, but I guess there’s always going to be exceptions to the rule,” he said.

“If you do have a serious medical issue, then you probably should be getting it checked, but if you don’t then it seems a bit of a waste of time, and against the current plans.”

More information on the ordinary rules and the temporary amendments can be found here: https://www.qld.gov.au/seniors/transport/senior-drivers/safe-driving