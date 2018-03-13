Menu
The horseshoe latch that is going viral on social media
The viral gate latch you have to see

13th Mar 2018 1:25 PM

HAVE you ever thought of using a horseshoe to solve your gate-latching woes?

A video posted on social media by Traoss Paddock Solution - Formerly Eclectic Design has proven you can do just that.

The video has been viewed over 8.9 million times by people all over Australia and some overseas.

The post said:

"Self locking gate latch. Why do we still use chains?"

Readers praised the idea and there are more than 17,900 comments on the video. 

Tracy Marshall wrote: "More uses for horseshoes!"

Watch it here:

