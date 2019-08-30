Pop twins The Veronicas buy Queensland rural retreat

POP duo The Veronicas have traded in the bright lights of Los Angeles for rural Queensland.

After years living in America, twin singing sensations Lisa and Jessica Origliasso have moved back home to be with their mother Colleen who is reportedly suffering from dementia.

The chart-topping sisters have paid $695,000 for a rural retreat in Landsborough in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, north of Brisbane.

The remote location will be perfect for keeping a low profile as the girls settle back in to life Down Under.

Although this week, they were spotted by Daily Mail Australia grocery shopping north of Brisbane and wheeling a trolley loaded with Kombucha, fruit and vegetables.

The Veronicas, Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, have bought a home in Queensland.

They will hardly need to leave home given the size of the property and the privacy it provides given its location on the edge of national park.

The Veronicas have bought this property in Landsborough.

The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a huge 2773 sqm of land described as "a sprawling tropical oasis".

Records show the property last sold for $474,000 in 2014.

The property comes with a long, timber deck.

The house has recently been renovated and features a master bedroom with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and an ensuite with twin basins and a rain shower.

The kitchen comes with a built-in coffee machine, stone benchtops and gas cooking.

The home comes with a newly renovated chef’s kitchen.

There is also an undercover deck that offers an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space overlooking the yard.

The Veronicas will no doubt be in need of some relaxation, which can be found in the five-seat spa.

MORE: Peabody heir selling mansion

The property comes with a five-seat spa.

And who needs a recording studio when you have a 168 sqm shed to convert into the perfect space to belt out a tune.

Next to the shed is studio room with an automated roller door, sleep out and ensuite.

Inside the house the Veronicas have bought in Landsborough.

Originally published as The Veronicas buy in Queensland