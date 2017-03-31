29°
Opinion

The Valley needs storage dams

31st Mar 2017 12:00 PM
Lockyer Valley Rural farming. Photo: Francis Buckley
Lockyer Valley Rural farming. Photo: Francis Buckley

WATER not bread is surely the main stuff of life. No matter where we reside or how we actively produce food or indeed any object or manufactured article, it requires the addition of water. That being acknowledged, for the life of me, I cannot come to grips with how everywhere we are very wasteful of this very precious liquid.

So, why, oh why, are we not focusing on building greater storage dams or treatment plants - as in desalination plants?

Here in the Lockyer Valley, there should be a push to build large dams at the head of our valleys or head waters of our major waterways. This would surely be of assistance in managing rushes of flood water in our wetter seasons. This also, would create security for our Lockyer vegetable producing farmers. We are way past the old adage of "she'll be right mate".

Why is there not a concerted push to relocate our rail line embankments and the updating of electric power lines through our valley towards Toowoomba? All the above would be advantageous to regional residents and farmers. Let's see some action.

BOB FOWKE Regency Downs

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  letters water water storage

