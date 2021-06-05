The unusual way young man used to deal drugs

A SHOE left in his mum’s backyard was the pick-up spot for the clients of a young man dealing in the drug cannabis.

When police raided the Springfield home of Dylan Hewett they found him in possession of drug paraphernalia and $2000 in tainted cash.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court for sentence, Dylan Cordell Hewett, 24, pleaded guilty to carrying on the unlawful business of trafficking in the dangerous drug cannabis between October 9, 2019 and January 19, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of drug utensils including scales; and being in possession of Australian currency ($2,020) suspected of being proceeds of a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Hewett was 23 at the time with no criminal history.

Hewett at first denied selling cannabis from his mother’s home.

His mobile phone was seized and when text messages were downloaded they revealed his illegal drug dealing.

“It’s only 50s (3½ grams),” Hewett said.

However, Mr Wilkins said the information showed he trafficked in cannabis for 3 ½ months and mostly for his profit, with Hewett saying he spent the money on shopping and groceries.

Mr Wilkins said 34 supplies were identified. Six related to being an ounce of cannabis (28 grams).

“He would deliver to customers or at shopping centres. Or in a shoe hidden in his yard.

“He supplied 325.1 grams of cannabis.

“He engaged in price negotiation and if he was aware a customer had money, he would increase the charge to increase his profit.

“He refused to supply customers on credit and his business was expanding.”

Mr Wilkins said investigators were not able to quantify Hewett’s profit but $3,160 in cannabis was known to have been sold.

When police revisited his home some weeks later after downloading the texts, Hewett accepted that he supplied cannabis, saying he did this after losing his job.

Hewett said he had 10 or 12 customers and was himself a user of the drug.

Mr Wilkins said the Crown sought a jail sentence of 2 to 2½ years for what was regarded as street level trafficking. It was open to the sentencing judge to require him to spend some actual time in custody.

Defence barrister Tom Zwoener sought a two-year jail term with no time in custody. And supplied detailed medical reports to the court on Hewett.

“The report (psychological) says his use of cannabis was his maladaptive way to control his anxiety and depression. That this was a significant factor,” Mr Zwoener said.

“He would use .2 of a gram of cannabis a day, roughly two cone pieces of a bong.

“Used it really as an alternative to antidepressants, self-medicate.”

Mr Zwoener said the psychological report reveals his severe range of anxiety.

Hewett had used low level party drugs like LSD and MDMA. And twice used methylamphetamine but believed this set-off drug induced psychosis.

His anxiety was such that he could barely leave the house.

Mr Zwoener said his sales of the drug were low-level and not out of greed. And 10 repeat customers were friends.

“He is someone who didn’t understand the severity of his actions,” he said.

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux SC inquired whether Hewett had done anything to receive medical treatment for his anxiety.

“No, he hasn’t. He knows he needs to,” said Mr Zwoener.

He argued for a suspended jail order combined with a supervised probation order.

Chief Judge Devereaux put further Crown prosecution facts on the public record, saying police found 10 clip seal bags with nearly 51 grams of cannabis under a coffee table.

One bag held seeds and there was also a grinder, scales, water pipe, and $2020 in cash.

He said 23 of the 34 supplies were identified as being actual supplies.

“Trafficking in dangerous drugs is a serious criminal offence. No matter what other people think about cannabis it is unlawful and dangerous,” Chief Judge Devereaux said.

“The psychologist conceded there was something in cannabis that might have assisted you.

“It was a serious abuse of trust to conduct the unlawful enterprise in the family home.”

He warned Hewett that the maximum penalty for trafficking in cannabis was 25 years jail.

His offending was at the lower end of the offence and he was prepared not to send him into jail.

Hewett was sentenced to a two-year jail order, suspended for two years. And placed on an 18-month probation order.