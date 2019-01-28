'The TV melted': Fire destroys one home, travels next door

Two Redbank homes were devastated in a fire on Australia Day, one was completely gutted.

A CAMPAIGN is under way to help two Redbank families that had their houses ravaged by fire on Australia Day.

James Clist, who started the GoFundMe appeal, said the fire started next door to his sister Jodie's home, setting her house on fire when a gas cylinder blew up and flew into her lounge room.

"Luckily they weren't home,” Mr Clist said.

His sister's son has special needs and would usually be watching television or playing in the lounge room.

"I would like to reach out to the community on behalf of my sister, Jodie Clist, my nephew Harley Clist and the Mann family who have lost everything in a house fire today,” he wrote on the funding page.

Speaking to the QT Mr Clist said "allegedly someone admitted to starting the fire”.

He believes it was two children playing with a lighter that caused the blaze.

"The home next door is burnt to the ground. The fireys saved my sister's home.”

While his sister's house could be repaired the fire damaged the kitchen, family and dining rooms.

"The TV melted. People were thinking only one home was destroyed, but it was both.”

The housing commission home has been rented by the Clist family for 40 years and went under in the 1974 floods.

He was headed to the Enfield St home yesterday to try and salvage some items.

"It still hasn't hit her yet,” Mr Clist said of his sister's emotional state.

He is concerned that his nephew will have trouble adjusting if he has to move.

"He's so used to that area and community. It will be more devastating for him having to move out of the area, than the fire.

"Harely grew up in that home knowing it was poppy's house. That's all gone now.”

The ex-chaplain said both families were low income without insurance and would need "significant” help.

"My sister rented a lot of things, next door has nothing left. They're completely devastated.

"They're in complete shock.”

Mr Clist said he was raising money so both families could get the necessities, but they also needed major appliances like a fridge, TV, freezer, washing machine, lounges and beds.

"They probably need a couple of grand each to get the basics.”

So far just over $300 has been raised for the families.

"Both families have members with special needs,” Mr Clist wrote on the campaign page.

"The Mann family's home is completely destroyed, my sister's house was saved but (the fire) gutted half the house leaving them with just smoke and water damaged belongings.

"Vital medications were destroyed. I am trying to raise a fund to help both victims get some financial relief in order to replace at least the most essential items.

"This is long road to recovery for both the Clist and Mann family.

"At present my sister and my nephew are staying between our family's homes. Your donations will go towards medications, clothing, food and vital necessities.”

To donate at www.gofundme.com/enfield-street-house-fires-appeal/.