The try's the limit: NRL stars come out for fitness

NRL STARS Jordan Kahu and Sam Thaiday took on a training drill with a difference this Wednesday, joining in at the 'Kick Start Spring 2018' event as part of Disability Action Week.

Participants and carers gathered at the North Ipswich Reserve to try their hands (and feet) at soccer, basketball, tug-of-war and other activities designed to show those with a disability just how easy it can be to stay active.

Organiser Marc Roetteler from NDIS provider Body Smart Health said that the event helped to ease some of the hesitation that people with a disability might feel about taking up sport.

"A lot of kids have a pre-perceived notion that because they have a disability they won't be good at sport, we aim to get them through that," he said.

"It's been really positive today to see everyone getting involved."

Retired Brisbane Broncos captain Sam Thaiday encouraged participants to stay active however they could.

"No matter your ability, as long as you are out there and having fun that's the key message," he said.

For participant Jesse Palatinus the highlight was meeting NRL heroes and playing soccer, but for Jesse's mum Lisa Erntl, the event played a vital role in building Jesse's confidence.

"Now that Jesse has things like this and his touch football, he's not saying that he can't do things as much. He knows that he can do it now," she said.

Jordan Kahu encouraged participants to look to the outdoors for inspiration.

"I'm a big believer in a healthy lifestyle, getting out of the house and putting down the iPad. It's so important to get outside," he said.

The Broncos player also said that he and his family were taking a year off fast food, and that taking on challenges as a group made it much easier to succeed.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said that the state government-funded event also provided an opportunity for carers to take time out and enjoy some physical activity.

"Something like this - a fantastic day with a fantastic venue that's so well organised and allows people and their carers to get out there and exercise is just great."