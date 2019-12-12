The top 10 sports teams of the decade

Which team enjoyed the best decade of dominance?

From the NFL's New England Patriots to Australia's all-conquering women cricketers, we have been wowed by teams packed with elite talent enjoying sustained success.

1. All Blacks

As far as dominance of a single sport goes, it's hard to go past New Zealand's incredible Rugby team. The All Blacks, in 2013, won ever Test they played and, between 2015 and 2016, they embarked on a world record 18-Test winning streak. In a stretch from 2009-17, the All Blacks would not lose a single Test on home soil - 47 in a row. Won the World Cups in 2011 and 2015, while finishing third this year.

2. Golden State Warriors

Led by the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry, Golden State wiped away years of mediocrity with five consecutive NBA finals appearances from 2015-19, three times emerging as champions. The Warriors' 2016 regular season record of 73-9 remains the greatest in NBA history, dual Most Valuable Player Curry helped by the likes of superstar Kevin Durant and sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

3. Hawthorn

Appearing in four AFL Grand Finals in a row, Hawthorn is the most successful AFL club of the decade, with a historic three-peat from 2013-15. With incredible talent including Luke Hodge, Jordan Lewis, Jarryd Roughead and Cyril Rioli, mastermind coach Alastair Clarkson guided the Hawks to seven straight finals appearances and eight of 10.

4. Real Madrid

Winning the Champions League four times, including an incredible three-peat from 2016-18, Real Madrid twice claimed La Liga and added a pair of Copa Del Ray trophies to a cabinet featuring 17 tournament victories in the decade. Orchestrated by the indomitable Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the club's golden boot eight straight years, Madrid is among the world's finest football clubs. Just ahead of Barcalona with seven La Liga's and a pair of Champions League crowns.

5. Perth Wildcats

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Perth Wildcats are the most successful Australian sporting franchise, period. The Wildcats have owned the NBL since 1987, winning nine titles and making the playoffs in every one of those seasons. That's 33-straight, for those playing at home. Half of the past decade's NBL championships are owned by the Wildcats and they lost two others. Simply incredible.

6. Australian Women's Cricket Team

Currently on a world record 18-game One Day International winning streak, the Aussies are the best women's cricket team on the planet. ODI World Cup winners in 2013, the women have dominated the T20 scene to the tune of four World Cups in 10 years. They have also held the Ashes since 2015.

7. Kookaburras

Won back to back World Cups in 2010 and 2014, before finishing third last year.

The only knock is Olympic success has eluded them, with bronze in 2012 followed by a disappointing sixth in 2016. Won seven of eight Champions Trophy tournaments from 2008-18, before this year claiming the inaugural Pro League, it's replacement tournament. Have won every gold medal in Commonwealth Games competition since the sport was added in 1998 and have also never lost the Oceania Cup in 11 tries.

8. New England Patriots

A legendary quarterback and a peerless coach has helped the New England Patriots to the NFL playoffs every year this decade. Three of those have ended in the ultimate glory - Super Bowl victories - with two others in 2011 and 2017 falling just short. Brady's legend grows by the day and the Patriots are favourites to begin the next decade with yet another Super Bowl victory.

9. Manchester City

Ended the decade with a domestic treble in 2018-19, City won four Premier League titles from 2010-19, adding four league cups and two FA Cups to the trophy cabinet. Despite the fact Champions League success eluded them, superstars like striker Sergio Aguero ensured they were the best team in the Premier League this decade.

10. Melbourne Storm

Banned from receiving any points for the 2010 season over previous salary cap issues, Melbourne Storm bounced back and finished on top of the ladder, before losing the 2011 preliminary final. from there, the club has not missed the finals, finishing on top a further two times and winning two NRL premierships from four Grand Final appearances. Just pip the Sydney Roosters' three premierships, due to sustained dominance.