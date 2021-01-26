Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Activist, educator and artist Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM has been named the 2021 Senior Australian of the Year.
Activist, educator and artist Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM has been named the 2021 Senior Australian of the Year.
News

First Aboriginal teacher named Senior Australian of the Year

by SARAH MATTHEWS
26th Jan 2021 6:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TERRITORY activist, educator and artist Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM has been named the 2021 Senior Australian of the Year.

Dr Ungunmerr Baumann AM, from Daly River, became the Northern Territory's first fully qualified Aboriginal teacher in 1975 before becoming the principal of her home community's school.

She then went on to visit schools through the Top End advocating for the inclusion of art in Territory kids' education as an art consultant for the NT Department of Education.

The 73-year-old was awarded the prestigious Senior Australian of the Year award at a ceremony in Canberra this evening.

Beyond teaching, Dr Ungunmerr Baumann continued working to bridge the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians and advocating for the independence of her people when she was appointed to the Federal Government's National Indigenous Council, and then by establishing the Miriam Rose Foundation in 2013.

In recognition of her leadership, she was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia medal in 1998 and an Honorary PhD in Education from Charles Darwin University in 2002.

"Through her professional and creative life, Miriam-Rose has remained dedicated to maintaining the cultural independence of her people and being a spokesperson for the Aboriginal worldview," the judging panel said.

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

Originally published as The Territory's first Aboriginal teacher named Senior Australian of the Year

dr miriam-rose ungunmerr baumann senior australian of the year

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stingers used to stop heartless thieves in stolen vehicles

        Premium Content Stingers used to stop heartless thieves in stolen vehicles

        Crime Two vehicles were reported stolen from an Ipswich home overnight

        UPDATE: Bus destroys vehicles parked on suburban street

        Premium Content UPDATE: Bus destroys vehicles parked on suburban street

        News The force of the collision pushed one vehicle onto a nearby property

        Local company picked for prestigious global program

        Premium Content Local company picked for prestigious global program

        Business They will benefit from access to leading industry strategists and technical...

        SOLD: $879,000 home snapped up in less than 48 hours

        Premium Content SOLD: $879,000 home snapped up in less than 48 hours

        Property The two-storey Ipswich home in a luxury estate had plenty of interest