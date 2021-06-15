The team providing ‘hope’ for those stuck behind bars

Former prisoner Sammy said he was helped by Carinity's Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy service.

Former prisoner Sammy said he was helped by Carinity's Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy service.

WHEN Ipswich man Peter told his family he would be spending one day a week behind bars, they barely blinked an eye.

His friends were a little bit more concerned.

“My family have known that I tend to do things slightly off-normal so they weren’t really that surprised,” he laughed.

Ipswich man Peter works as a chaplain for Carinity's Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy service.

“Some of my friends went … ‘wow are you OK? Are you going to be safe with that?’



Peter has now worked as a prison chaplain for nearly two-and-a-half years inside a Queensland correctional facility.

It has given him a fresh perspective and renewed purpose since retiring as an aged chair chaplain after 12 years.

Not long after he retired, his old boss, who was working for Carinity’s Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy service, gave him a call and asked him to come on board.

Usually heading into the jail at 7.30am and leaving at 2.30pm one day a week, Peter said it was satisfying playing a part in bringing “hope” to those locked up.

The dedicated team of chaplains works in voluntary roles at 14 facilities across the state seven days a week.

“We don’t proselytise when we go in as chaplains,” he said.

“We don’t go in with our own agenda.

“It’s an interesting role because you’re walking in a very privileged space.

“The prisoners respect us and the (Queensland Corrective Services) officers also respect what we do.

“Both sides appreciate what we do but they realise that we’re not actually batting for one side or the other. We’re there to support the prisoners more than anything.

“You’re actually going into a very controlled, very restricted environment.”

Peter said chaplains can have something of a calming influence when they walk into a prison unit that’s a “little bit topsy turvy” but it took time to build up trust.

“You’ve got to realise that you’re dealing with guys that have made some bad choices,” he said.

“You’ve got to go in with a very open perspective as to what might happen.

“You don’t just walk in willy nilly. You’ve got to be aware of reading the situation. Sometimes they want to talk, sometimes they don’t.

Former prisoner Sammy.

“It’s not easy being in prison. The prison officers are always there to help us and look after us if something goes totally pear-shaped.

“We build a bridge emotionally and relationally. Hopefully after two or three (visits) we’ll get the opportunity to talk to them about what’s really important in their lives.



Peter wants to stay on his role for as a long as he can.

“I find it challenging and that’s what I really enjoy,” he said.

“No two days are the same.

“I’ve made a few mistakes in my life but I haven’t ended up where they’ve ended up. A lot of them come to the realisation that they’ve made some bad choices and that’s why they are where they are.

“For me, just having the ability to go in and help some of these guys and give them a different perspective on life, that there is hope (is what’s important).”

Former prisoner Sammy is now on the outside, in a relationship and studying a Diploma of Counselling.

He said prison chaplains were like a ‘breath of fresh air’ in a dark place.

Sammy grew up in a violent home and was regularly abused until leaving home at 15.

By that stage he was addicted to drugs and pornography and by the age of 18 he was drinking a cask of wine a day.

He committed a number of armed robberies to fund his addictions, which landed him in prison.

“Finding God in prison was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said.

“He had been walking with me the whole time and led me to a place of repentance.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.