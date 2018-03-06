The team at FSG Beaudesert are always here to help

ON a recent visit to Beaudesert, Scenic Rim Leader editor Ashleigh Howarth heard a lot of positive things from people about the FSG Hub in Beaudesert.

Interested in finding more about this vital community service, she spoke to Eliza Balcke, who was only too happy to explain the different ways in which they assist residents who call the Scenic Rim home.

Q: Can you please tell me about FSG Beaudesert and your role in the community.

A: FSG Australia is an amazing organisation that can connect and support anyone in the community. We are an important service for local residents as we can offer a vast array of different supports and services. From community participation, events, programs, courses and social support, FSG is a fantastic service that believes in the rights for all members of our community. Although we are known locally as a community hub, we offer much more. As a registered NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) provider, we can assist with your pre-planning, as well as coordinate those supports for you.

Q: How long has the organisation been operating in the Scenic Rim for?

A: The Beaudesert Hub has been open for approximately 4 years.

Q: How many people do you have in your Beaudesert office?

A: We have three permanent full time staff. Rebecca is our hub Coordinator and arranges our events and programs. Krystle is our administration guru and I am the Dreamweaver and Support Coordinator for NDIS. We also have several dedicated volunteers who help us with the day to day running of the Hub. We also have our youth worker, Craig, who runs our FSG Beaudesert Hub Travel Club on Wednesdays.

Q: What are some of the vital services you provide for young and old people?

A: With the NDIS already rolled out here in the Scenic Rim, we are actively involved in assisting those who are a part of the scheme and coordinate any of the supports they may require. We also assist people in requesting access to the NDIS and the pre-planning that follows that. We are able to support people in gaining work or study, housing and staying engaged within our community. We assist disengaged youth in returning to school, run pop-up school options, courses, as well as plenty of youth programs.

Q: What are some of the biggest issues you help members of the community with?

A: The beauty of FSG is that it is a service that can support anyone. We walk alongside many people who are experiencing homelessness, unemployment, mental health concerns, disability, or those that just may be doing it tough and need some extra support. FSG is a unique service in that you do not need a label to be able to access our Hub. We have many community members who just come down for a cuppa and a chat. It helps them to feel connected to one's community.

Q: How many people would you say you assisted in the past 12 months?

A: Our figures show that in the last 12 months we have supported and assisted over 840 individuals here at the Beaudesert Hub.

Q: Is that an increase or a decrease in previous years?

A: We are seeing that each month there is an increase in the amount of people utilising our service. This could be because more people are learning what our service is able to provide or it could be that there is an increase in the amount of people requiring community services.

Q: If people would like to get in touch with you, how can they?

A: Anyone is welcome to pop down to the Hub during business hours which are 8am until 4pm, Monday to Friday. We can also be contacted via phone on 5541 2520.

THE FSG Hub is located at 100 Brisbane St, Beaudesert.