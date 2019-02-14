Chris Dawson arrives at court

Chris Dawson arrives at the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Wednesday, February 14, 2019. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

CHRIS Dawson has arrived at a Sydney court over the murder of his wife Lynette, who vanished from the couple's Sydney home more than 30 years ago.

Mr Dawson, 70, was photographed wearing a suit and tie as he entered the Downing Centre Court with his lawyer, Greg Walsh this morning.

The Australian reports Mr Walsh greeted media as he walked into the courtroom before announcing to magistrate Megan Greenwood that Mr Dawson was waiting in a witness room.

"Mr Dawson is currently in a witness room within the court precinct … I ask that the matter be stood down for 30 minutes … we need to discuss the matter," Mr Walsh said.

The case is expected to reconvene shortly.

Mr Dawson was extradited from the Gold Coast to Sydney on December 6 over the 1982 disappearance of Lyn Dawson, 33, and charged with murder. He will plead not guilty, according to his legal team.

Mr Dawson - who spent about two weeks behind bars in Silverwater Prison following his arrest - was granted bail on a $1.5 million security and returned to live in his Coolum home in Queensland with his wife.

The court previously heard Mr Dawson's older brother Peter would offer a $750,000 bail surety and that the accused would also be required to put his million-dollar home on the line.

"No charges have been previously laid against (Mr Dawson)," the magistrate said.

"There is still a presumption of innocence … the applicant is not to be punished before conviction.

"The applicant has nil criminal history in New South Wales … or matters of violence in his 70 years.

"The applicant has shown cause why his detention is not justified."

Magistrate Williams said if Mr Dawson was found guilty at trial he will "receive a lengthy custodial sentence".

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Dawson will be required as he awaits trial to report to police daily, surrender his passport, not approach any international point of departure, and not go further than 20kms from his Coolum residence except when required to attend court.