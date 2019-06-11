‘No talking’: Boyfriend’s insane demand

What makes a couple so desperate to restart their romance they are willing to swap partners?

On The Super Switch six dysfunctional couples are risking everything to try to fix things by swapping partners and sharing a bed with a complete stranger.

Meet the couples:

Ben likes to party constantly and doesn’t make time for Christie

BEN AND CHRISTIE

Ben, 34, is a coalminer and property developer who has been dating 27-year-old project manager Christie for a year.

While the couple are in love, they struggle with Ben's career. He works hard during the week as he tries to "build this empire" and then parties even harder on the weekend.

"I think I need him to just be a little bit more serious about us. I have to come over and help him renovate or else otherwise I miss out on seeing him," Christie complains.

"I would like him to not just have to entertain everyone else and pay a bit more attention to me."

Christie believes their feelings are "on pause" unless they can overhaul their relationship and start prioritising spending more time together.

Justin wants Neesha to be a stay-at-home mum.

JUSTIN AND NEESHA

Justin, 29, and 22-year-old Neesha have been dating for a year-and-a-half but are struggling because of their age gap.

"In the near future I see us starting a family together, and I guess that's where our age gap being seven years comes into play," Justin explains.

"Um yeah … I've got two years to have kids apparently," Neesha says.

Neesha has an eyelash extension business she doesn't want to give up anytime soon, but Justin wants that "traditional lifestyle where he looks after me and I stay at home with the kids".

Making their relationship more rocky is Neesha experiencing "separation anxiety" when Justin goes out with his friends.

Justin complains to his mates her constant texts are because she's a "typical female" - alrighty then.

"They carry on, whinge, nag," he says. "Jeez she does my head in."

Kendrick and Romina’s relationship is fiery at best and rocky at its worst.

KENDRICK AND ROMINA

Kendrick., 33, and Romina, 34, have been dating for three years and run a dance studio together.

The couple's relationship is fiery and passionate, however communication issues have caused them to split several times.

"When we are angry at each other our sex life is amazing, if anything it's probably better," Kendrick says.

"The most we've had sex in a day is probably eight or nine times."

"When there is a problem he ignores me or he shuts me down. He gets into that place where he doesn't give an eff," Romina explains.

Lachlan is keen to settle down, while Miranda isn’t so sure.

LACHLAN AND MIRANDA

Lachlan 27 and Miranda, 25, have been dating for two years but are on different wavelengths when it comes to their relationship.

Lachlan: "I want to marry Miranda in the next two years."

Miranda: "(Pause) um …"

Lachlan: "Obviously not."

Miranda: "I'd like to be engaged in a few years with Lachlan but …"

Lachlan: "Let's just not talk about it."

Just when it seemed things couldn't get any worse it turns out there is another "problem" for the couple.

He also can’t stand Miranda talking to other men.

"Guys will come up and approach you, and it makes me furious to be honest," Lachlan complains to Miranda. "At the end of the day, they all want one thing. Of course I'm going to confront the bloke and say something to him."

"It's quite regular that Lachlan will become quite overprotective," Miranda adds. "It feels like I'm being blamed."

Lachlan warns Miranda to not "put yourself in that situation" on a night out and becomes furious when he spots her - shock horror - speaking to another man.

"She's talking directly to a bloke … that there really pisses me off," Lachlan fumes. "She doesn't realise and is a little naive with what the other guys intentions truly are.

"And maybe knowing when to just walk away and stop could probably prevent a lot of issues."

Marcus and Aimee are struggling with trust issues.

MARCUS AND AIMEE

Marcus, 32, and Aimee, 38, have been dating on and off for a year but have struggled because of different priorities.

Single mother of two Aimee wants Marcus to help out more around the house, while he struggles to put up with her mood swings.

"When was the last time we even had sex?" Aimee snaps at him during one argument.

"Why would you want me to even have sex when you're constantly at me all the time," Marcus retorts.

The lack of attention means Aimee feels "unloved, unwanted, unattractive", especially given their rocky patch a few months earlier.

"I started talking to other people, messing around, probably did go a bit too far," Marcus explains.

"One of the girls I'd been talking to sent Aimee screenshots of our messages, and they were inappropriate messages."

Olga is insanely jealous of any female attention Tyler gets.

TYLER AND OLGA

Canadians Tyler, 28, and Olga, 27, have been together for six years but struggle with trust issues and differing priorities.

"Don't look at her!" Olga snaps at Tyler after he spoke to a waitress during a day out. "She touched your arm! That is flirting!"

"She'll get jealous, she'll get angry," Tyler complains. "She'll cause all these fights and not realise the damage she's actually doing. She doesn't trust me, trust is everything."

Olga also struggles with Tyler's constant working and having no date for their wedding despite being engaged for over a year.

The Super Switch continues Wednesday 7.30pm on Channel 7 and is available to stream on 7Plus