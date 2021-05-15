Suburbs where you could be sitting on a property goldmine

They are the hardest suburbs to crack in Queensland, where homeowners could be sitting on a property goldmine but refuse to leave.

They are the hardest suburbs to crack in Queensland, where homeowners could be sitting on a property goldmine but refuse to leave.

They are the hardest suburbs to crack in Queensland, where homeowners could be sitting on a property goldmine but refuse to leave.

With demand for homes outstripping supply, new data from REA Group shows the suburbs where owners hold onto their properties for the longest, and some are in the state's hottest markets.

MORE NEWS: Records tumble as buyers seek property gold in regional QLD

Where you can still buy a house for under $50,000 in QLD

Signs the housing market is off the boil

Top of the list is the "high demand" market of Robertson, a suburb in south Brisbane that is known for its ornate homes.

This Robertson house is listed for $2.95 million

Much like the rest of Brisbane, house prices in Robertson are soaring, with the median house price hitting $973,813 in the March quarter, a rise of 2.5 per cent.

But the data shows that the average homeowner hangs onto their property for 19 years.

Owners in the seaside hamlet of Lucinda (Townsville) and the rural locality of Buccan (Logan-Beaudesert) are also reluctant to leave, holding onto their homes for an average of 18 years, according to the data.

Median house values in Lucinda sit at an affordable to $305,000, but those values have risen by 17.3 per cent over the year on the back of 15 sales.

For Buccan, median house prices are now $713,000 with 29 sales in 12 months.

Rounding off the top five most tightly-held suburbs are Hampden (Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday) and Toorbul (Moreton Bay-North), where homeowners cling to their nest eggs for an average of 17 years.

REA Group director of economic research Cameron Kusher said there are many reasons people hold onto homes.

"For some places like Roberston, which has a strong Asian community, it is that community pull that brings them there and keeps them there," he said.

"In other places like Lucinda, it is a small town but it offers lifestyle and affordability, whereas Buccan, there you are talking about big lifestyle properties."

Cameron Kusher, REA Group Director of Economic Research

He added that if someone bought a house when their children were young, ties to schools, sports, family and community would also make it difficult to leave.

"People don't always want to downsize either," he said. "For a lot of people, the incentive to downsize just isn't there.

"But if they are thinking of selling, there is a lot of demand (for properties) right now."

Across the state, the data shows that homeowners in over 400 Queensland suburbs are staying in their homes for a decade or more.

In Brisbane, owners in 130 suburbs are holding onto their homes for 10 or more years.

Homeowners in Chandler and Ascot, which have a median price hovering around $1.6 million, are keeping their properties an average of 13 years.

Nyrambla at Ascot has been held by the one family for 100 years but will go under the hammer on May 29

And in leafy Paddington, which has a median sales price of $1.127 million, homeowners are staying on for 12 years, according to the data.

On the Gold Coast, the most tightly-held suburbs are Coolangatta and Elanora, where the average hold period is 13 years, while on the Sunshine Coast, Caloundra homeowners are staying 15.5 years, according to the data.

Aerial, Snapper Rocks Coolangatta. Picture: Destination Gold Coast

Up north, there are six suburbs in the Cairns region where owners are holding onto properties for an average of 15 years, including the suburbs of Herberton, East Innisfail and Yorkeys Knob.

In the Townsville region, homeowners in Pallarenda, Hyde Park, Garbutt and Aitkenvale refuse to budge, holding onto their homes for 14 years or more.

Just three properties are listed for sale in Pallarenda with one of those already under offer.

In the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday region, two suburbs have average hold periods north of 15 years - Campwin Beach and Slade Point.

Just a short stroll from the beach and bordering the Cape Pallarenda conservation park, this secluded beach house at Pallarenda is one of only four houses in the suburb on the market. It will go to auction on June 5.

While in Central Queensland, owners in Rockhampton City and Depot Hill have the tightest grip, keeping their homes for an average of 13 years.

In the Garden City, owners with homes in Toowoomba City, Placid Hills and Rockville have an average hold period of between 12 and 14 years.

On the flip-side, the suburbs where owners have held onto their homes for the least amount of time can be found in the newer housing developments of South Ripley (Ipswich), Bells Creek (Sunshine Coast), Kirkwood (Gladstone), Birtinya (Sunshine Coast) and Yarrabilba (Logan).

New developments like Yarrabilba are spring up across the southeast corner. This is an artist's impression of the childcare centre and the rest of the development on Yarrabilba Drive, Yarrabilba. Supplied.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella said anyone who bought a property 10 to 20 years ago, and held onto it, would likely be in for a decent payday if they chose to sell.

But she said sellers were often deterred from selling by stamp duty and other selling or purchasing costs.

"The cost of selling and buying can be significant, so in some cases, they are renovating instead," she said.

"And those who do sell now, also have to buy in today's market, and then pay stamp duty and other costs on top of that."

Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella.

Ms Mercorella said the incentives for retired homeowners to downsize in the federal budget were a good start, with Australians over 60, down from 65 years, now able to make a one-off, post-tax contribution of up to $300,000 per person, or $600,000 for a couple, to their superannuation when they sell, freeing up housing for families.

Ms Mercorella said the initiative was welcomed, but more could be done at a state level to reform, reduce or abolish stamp duty.

"The number of Queenslanders leaving Queensland is at the lowest in two decades, and we are seeing expats returning and record interstate migration," she said.

"So we have this ever increasing demand, and listings have increased, but the supply is not keeping pace."

***

TOP 10 MOST TIGHTLY HELD SUBURBS

(Suburb, Median House Price, Average hold)

***

BRISBANE

Robertson: $975,000; 19 years

Macgregor: $723,800; 16 years

Runcorn: $568,000; 15.2 years

Middle Park: $652,500; 15.1 years

Ferny Grove: $670,000; 14.8 years

McDowall: $712,000; 14.7 years

Taigum: $555,000; 14.6 years

Herston: $830,000; 14.5 years

Coopers Plains: $600,000; 14.4 years

Sheldon: $1,030,000; 14.4 years

***

CAIRNS REGION

Herberton: $240,000; 15.9 years

Woree: $340,000; 15.7 years

Ravenshoe: $225,000; 15.5 years

Manunda: $346,000; 15.5 years

East Innisfail: $177,500; 15 years

Yorkeys Knob: $430,000; 15 years

Babinda: $195,000; 14.6 years

Tully: $155,000; 13.6 years

Bayview Heights: $447,000; 13.3 years

Mossman: $285,000; 12.6 years

***

TOWNSVILLE REGION

Lucinda: $305,000; 18.3 years

Pallarenda: $437,000; 16.9 years

Hyde Park: $282,500; 16.5 years

Garbutt: $273,080; 14.5 years

Aitkenvale: $275,000; 14 years

Mundingburra: $367,500; 13.9 years

Queenton: $168,000; 13.8 years

Thuringowa Central: $275,000; 13.8 years

Balgal Beach: $298,000; 13.7 years

North Ward: $695,000; 13.4 years

***

MACKAY - ISAAC - WHITSUNDAY

Hampden: $495,700; 17.5 years

Slade Point: $310,000; 15.5 years

Campwin Beach: $362,000; 15.3 years

Armstrong Beach: $332,000; 14 years

Mount Pleasant: $372,500; 13.8 years

Proserpine: $274,000; 13.2 years

Collinsville: $80,000; 12.8 years

Sarina: $335,000; 12.7 years

Bowen: $285,000; 12.4 years

North Mackay: $321,500; 12.3 years

***

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND

Rockhampton City: $167,000; 13.8 years

Depot Hill: $148,000; 13.7 years

Barney Point: $172,500; 12.8 years

Kawana: $290,250; 12.5 years

Gladstone Central: $228,061; 12.5 years

Telina: $325,000; 12.4 years

Berserker: $219,000; 12.4 years

Glenlee: $535,000; 12.3 years

Norman Gardens: $398,750; 12.2 years

Moura: $164,000; 12 years

***

SUNSHINE COAST

Caloundra: $648,750; 15.5 years

Golden Beach: $712,500; 14.5 years

Battery Hill: $627,000; 13.4 years

Moffat Beach: $970,000; 13.3 years

Coes Creek: $549,000; 13 years

Diddillibah: $835,000; 13 years

Witta: $697,500; 12.6 years

Dicky Beach: $1,085,000; 12.5 years

Castaways Beach: $1,303,132; 12.3 years

Wurtulla: $716,000; 11.9 years

***

TOOWOOMBA

Toowoomba City: $397,500; 14.1 years

Placid Hills: $425,000; 12.9 years

Rockville: $285,000; 12 years

Harlaxton: $284,000; 11.9 years

Darling Heights: $357,000; 11.7 years

Helidon: $267,500; 11.7 years

Centenary Heights: $390,000; 11.2 years

Withcott: $480,000; 10.5 years

Mount Lofty: $471,000; 10.4 years

Blue Mountain Heights: $660,000; 10.1 years

(Source: REA Market Trends April 2021)

Originally published as The suburbs where owners could be sitting on a property goldmine