Love Ipswich? Then this is the place for you

It may have a population of just 604 people, but one Ipswich suburb is proving to be the place to be, with people selling their homes on average only every 18 years, proving the area is ideal for them.

Figures released recently by CoreLogic have shown that Ironbark is the clear winner, with an average holding period of 18.9 years.

Made up mostly of homes on acreage, the suburb represents an attractive place to live due to its location.

With easy access to the Warrego Highway, Brisbane Valley Highway and just a few minutes' drive to West Moreton Anglican College, Ironbark is a clear winner with residents.

Currently only two properties are for sale in the suburb according to realestate.com.au

Resident of Ironbank Hugh Yang has lived in the suburb for six years, in a house that he built for his family on 20 acres. He loves living there, and says that to do the same in Brisbane would be impossible.

"We've been here for about six years, my family all live here, my mum, dad and sister too," Mr Yang said. "We bought the block ten years ago, we have 22 acres all up.

"It's a really nice, leafy area, and so quiet plus it's so close to the heart of Ipswich, you're only ten minutes away from everything. The acreage is not hard to manage, I just leave everything as it is, and the motivation for us was privacy."

Hugh was quite surprised when told about Ironbark being number one on the list, but says he's probably going to be one of those who stays for a quite a while.

"I'm quite surprised that Ironbark came top on the list, but in saying that personally I can't see myself moving from here anytime soon. The house wouldn't make much different to build elsewhere in Brisbane for example, but the land pricing would be much more."

This house in Ironbark is one of only two on the market at the moment, and for $350K its yours

Jon Appleyard from RealWay Property Consultants has been selling rural properties in the local area for 26 years, and believes that people choose the suburb for one reason above all else, and that's lifestyle and easy access to the Warrego Highway.

"It's the location to the highways that make it a great spot to live, the big selling point is the space," Mr Appleyard said. "Being able to bring the family up without having neighbours right next door to you makes it an attractive area.

"Once you get on acreage you'll never look back, you just want to go bigger and bigger, and it's not necessarily older people who are choosing to live there. I sold a ten-acre property approximately six months ago to a couple in their late twenties/early thirties looking for space. Ironbark has a good mix of modern and older colonial style homes, ranging from around $350K, and up to properties approaching the million-dollar mark."

Coming in second on the list was Ebenezer, a suburb just next to Willowbank, that recorded an average holding period of 15.8 years. In the 2001 Census it recorded a population of just 386 residents.

Rural areas continued the trend, with Thagoona, Mount Marrow and Tallegalla all having an average hold over 15 years, while of the more traditional suburbs, Dinmore, Moores Pocket and Riverview all recorded over 14 years of holding.

Suburb Average Hold Period

(Years)

Ironbark 18.9

Ebenezer 15.8

Thagoona 15.7

Mount Marrow 15.4

Tallegalla 15.0

Dinmore 14.5

Moores Pocket 14.4

Riverview 14.3

Barellan Point 13.9

Calvert 13.3

(Source: CoreLogic)