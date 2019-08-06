The suburb leading the city for cheap fuel prices

ONE suburb is leading the city for affordable fuel prices with three service stations selling unleaded petrol for less than RACQ's fair fuel price.

Puma Energy, Metro Fuels and 7-Eleven, all of West Ipswich, are selling for 124.9c/L, just below the recommended 126.7c/L.

A few kilometres down the road at Brassall, 7-Eleven also has unleaded for 124.9c/L.

There are also good deals to be had at 7-Eleven Silkstone, Caltex Brassall, 7-Eleven North Ipswich, Caltex Leichhardt and Puma Bundamba, with a litre at any of these setting you back 125.9c.

There are 21 retailers in the 4305 postcode selling above above 126.7c/L.

The most expensive is the BP Aratula Truckstop. At 169.9c/L it is more than 7c over the recommended fuel price, and 9c more than the deals on offer at West Ipswich.

Most of the prices across the city at the moment reflect the fact the fuel cycle is in a cheap phase, according to the state's peak motoring body.

"Petrol prices are cheap right across the south east," RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said.

"In Ipswich, about a third of retailers are selling regular unleaded at or below RACQ's Fair Fuel price of 126.7 cents per litre.

"We're urging drivers to make the most of these cheap deals while they still can, as we could see prices start to rise at any time."