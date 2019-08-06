Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

The suburb leading the city for cheap fuel prices

Greg Osborn
by
6th Aug 2019 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE suburb is leading the city for affordable fuel prices with three service stations selling unleaded petrol for less than RACQ's fair fuel price.

Puma Energy, Metro Fuels and 7-Eleven, all of West Ipswich, are selling for 124.9c/L, just below the recommended 126.7c/L.

A few kilometres down the road at Brassall, 7-Eleven also has unleaded for 124.9c/L.

There are also good deals to be had at 7-Eleven Silkstone, Caltex Brassall, 7-Eleven North Ipswich, Caltex Leichhardt and Puma Bundamba, with a litre at any of these setting you back 125.9c.

There are 21 retailers in the 4305 postcode selling above above 126.7c/L.

The most expensive is the BP Aratula Truckstop. At 169.9c/L it is more than 7c over the recommended fuel price, and 9c more than the deals on offer at West Ipswich.

Most of the prices across the city at the moment reflect the fact the fuel cycle is in a cheap phase, according to the state's peak motoring body.

"Petrol prices are cheap right across the south east," RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said.

"In Ipswich, about a third of retailers are selling regular unleaded at or below RACQ's Fair Fuel price of 126.7 cents per litre.

"We're urging drivers to make the most of these cheap deals while they still can, as we could see prices start to rise at any time."

fair fuel prices fuel prices ipswich fuel prices racq unleaded
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MP’s dig at Trad amid integrity warning

    premium_icon MP’s dig at Trad amid integrity warning

    Politics Maverick Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller says the integrity scandal surrounding Jackie Trad’s family property purchase is hurting the Palaszczuk Government.

    • 6th Aug 2019 12:20 PM
    Ipswich meat lovers sizzle at Burleigh BBQ Championships

    premium_icon Ipswich meat lovers sizzle at Burleigh BBQ Championships

    News The stakes were pretty high for Ipswich team Smoke N Daggers BBQ

    • 6th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    The faces of 10 people police want to speak to

    premium_icon The faces of 10 people police want to speak to

    Crime IF you've seen any one of these people, contact police immediately

    Aspiring actress lands lead role in popular stage production

    premium_icon Aspiring actress lands lead role in popular stage production

    News Jordan Twigg is currently studying a Bachelor of Musical Theatre