The story of Thomas lives on seven decades later

HOLIDAY FUN: The Thomas that greets visitors at The Workshops Rail Museum is a complex combination of fiberglass and electronics. The first Thomas was far more low-tech.

THE Workshops Rail Museum is a hive of activity this week as thousands of people visit the museum to meet Thomas the Tank Engine and Sir Topham Hatt during our annual Day out with Thomas event.

Given this cheeky blue tank engine has inspired a multi-million dollar toy industry, it's surprising to learn that the very first Thomas toy had humble beginnings indeed.

In fact, the first Thomas was made from part of a broom handle and a few scraps of wood by a loving father for his son.

In Britain in 1943 the Reverend Wilbert Awdry started telling stories to his boy, Christopher - who was sick in bed with measles, about three steam engines named Edward, Henry and Gordon.

Wilbert even made a small model of Edward and some wagons from scrap timber for his boy to play with.

Christopher asked his dad for a model of Gordon (a large engine based on the famous Flying Scotsman) but, as Wilbert didn't have enough broom handle to make the big engine, he made him a small tank engine instead.

This improvised toy was promptly named Thomas and soon Christopher was asking for stories about him as well.

The Reverend went on to write 26 books about Thomas and his friends, with Christopher writing 16 more after his dad retired.

That stories told to a child 70 years ago are still capturing the imaginations of children around the world today is a tribute to the power of storytelling.