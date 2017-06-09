The story of the woman born in the Ipswich clocktower

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: Relatives of Mary Ward, who was born in the Ipswich clock tower on June 8, 1917 take a tour of the tower on what would have been Mary's 100th birthday. (front row) Joan Baker, Glenys France, Elwyn Anderssen. Back row: Nick Baker, Roy Whitney and Theo Baker.

MOST Ipswich people are familiar with the old clock tower, which has stood proudly over the city for more than 100 years.

Fewer of us have the same connection with the tower as Joan Baker and her five siblings.

Dr Baker and her family took a trip back in time yesterday, when they returned to the place where their dear mother Mary Ailsa Courtenay Ward was born 100 years ago to the day.

Although Mary died five years ago, just shy of her 95th birthday, her story lives on through her children and grandchildren, some of whom returned to the famous clock tower with care taker Neville Olbitzky.

Mary's connection to Ipswich is as deep as any person who ever called the city home.

Hands of time:

Mary was named after her grandmother, Mary Maria Knowles (nee Cocks) who died of asthma in the same room in the Clock Tower two years before Mary was born and is buried at Ipswich Cemetery.

Mary Knowles' father was Charles William Cocks of Cocks Sawmill and Flour Mill Ruthven Street Toowoomba, which when sold became the Defiance Flour Mill.

Grandfather George Hopley Knowles lived in the upstairs residence as the Post Master of the time, as did Mary's parents when she was born.

Postmaster Knowles had 4 children: Ida was the youngest; the eldest George Shaw Knowles was a solicitor who became solicitor-general of Australia at the time when George Evett was attorney-general.

Mary's Mother Ida Mary Knowles attended Ipswich Girls Grammar School

Ida and Roy married in the Ipswich Methodist Church where Ida had played the organ as a teenager.

Father Roy Courtenay Ward attended Ipswich Grammar School and then joined the Australian Bank of Commerce in Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Her grandfather, George Hopley Knowles, was the postmaster at the post office directly below the clock tower.

The family lived in the residence below the tower and Mary's grandmother died in the same room where Mary was born on June 8, 1917.

Dr Baker said Mary's parents moved away from Ipswich for a while in the early 1900s.

The first town they moved to was Helidon, in the Lockyer Valley, where a three-year-old Mary had the privilege of meeting Prince Edward during one of his visits circa 1920. The family hold dear a photograph of the moment the two met.

Mary Ward, who was born in the Ipswich clock tower on June 8, 1917, is pictured here meeting Prince Edward at Helidon in 1920. Contributed

Mary's daughter Elwyn Anderssen said revisiting the clock tower brought back memories of her dear mum.

”This place was always an important part of mum's story-telling,” Mrs Anderssen said.

”We always heard about it when we were young.”