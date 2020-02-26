Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beryce Nelson in front of the Toogoolawah church.
Beryce Nelson in front of the Toogoolawah church.
News

The story behind this small town’s historical church

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCATED on Mangerton St in Toogoolawah is a century-old church designed by one of Australia’s leading architects, Robin S. Dods.

The works of Mr Dods can be spotted throughout the historical town.

He was the man who designed the Gothic-style St John’s Anglican Cathedral in Brisbane and the Victoria Chapel on Cressbrook Station.

“It is very s ignificant because it’s part of what is a very significant historical town overall,” Toogoolawah & District History Group secretary and friend of St Andre w’s Beryce Nelson said.

Robin S. Dods visited friends in Toogoolawah in the early part of the 20th century.

Architect Robin Dods
Architect Robin Dods

St Andrew’s Anglican Church was built in 1911 for 900 pounds.

“The rectory next door to the church was also designed by him, and a number of other houses,” Ms Nelson said.

“The view is, and I’ve got a historian checking on this, he actually came up with the idea of the first Queenslander while he was visiting out here.

“One of the lovely things about Toogoolawah is the majority of its historical streetscape has been maintained and that’s been done by the people in the community who have worked hard to see that happen.”

Toogoolawah Anglican Guild vice-president Felice Evans said volunteers work to raise funds to maintain and restore the church by holding events throughout the year.

“If we don’t keep raising money, the doors will be closed and we don’t want to see that happen,” she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

        premium_icon Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

        News Keen candidates have already spent more than $145,000 on their campaigns.

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Governance guide should serve as council’s ‘bible’

        premium_icon Governance guide should serve as council’s ‘bible’

        Council News “I think it could well become a benchmark for other councils.”

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Vet issues disease warning to protect four-legged friends

        premium_icon Vet issues disease warning to protect four-legged friends

        News How you can protect your best friend from this life-threatening respiratory disease...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Why council’s night roadworks are causing concerns for residents

        premium_icon Why council’s night roadworks are causing concerns for...

        News Residents fear night roadworks are impacting on their health and wellbeing.