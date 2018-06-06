Menu
Environment

Waste levy on the table as future of recycling uncertain

Helen Spelitis
by
6th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

THE state's peak body representing councils will this week meet to discuss the future of rubbish, recycling and the future of waste.

On Thursday, representatives from more than 30 councils will discuss the waste industry's future.

It comes as councils are under increasing pressure to deal with recycling waste amid a global crisis, sparked by China's ban on certain plastics.

The introduction of the waste levy will also be a hot topic with the State Government under fire of plans to use revenue from the new tax to boost its budget.

Ipswich is at the centre of this issue as more than 50% of all waste land filled in Queensland comes to the city.

Local Government of Queensland Association president Greg Hallam said revenue raised from the levy should be re-invested to the development of the state's recycling industry - not syphoned into the State Treasury.

"We want to ensure Queensland is a global leader in creating a circular economy for waste management that will be good for our children, our children's children, and generations to come," Mr Hallam said.

The LGAQ's closed forum will be held at Brisbane Airport.

