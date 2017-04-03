The star of the show

MARBURG Show Society celebrated the annual Show Ball on Saturday, with Grandchester's Emma Milne selected for the coveted role of Miss Show Girl.

As the Show Society members danced the night away, Ms Milne, with the other entrants, faced the judging panel as they worked to select the new representative for the Society as the 'face' of the 2017 Marburg Show.

Ms Milne, a full-time student at USQ in Toowoomba, is also in the running to be Miss Queensland Show Girl, when she represents Marburg in the district final at Kalbar.