Subscribe
The Springfield charity making a big difference

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
18th Jun 2020 3:31 PM
The Springfield chapter of the charity movement Movember, Springfield Mo Men, has been rallying together with local businesses in Springfield to raise much-needed awareness and funds for Men's Health Week (June 15-21) this year.

Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan established Springfield Mo Men in 2012 after a Springfield Lakes father committed suicide.

Springfield Mo-Men gearing up for a massive Movember. Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan.


Mr Winter said the pair had since done a lot of work with local businesses to raise awareness to men's health issues and were continuing to encouraging men to visit the GP and to talk about their feelings openly.

"It's about us raising awareness through whatever platform we can," he said.

"Men don't talk about their heath enough, and they need to drop their pride and stigma with talking about their emotions.

"We hope men can open up and talk about their feelings and concerns to other mates."

With the support of the local community and local businesses Mr Winter's said that they had gone from raising $300 back in 2012 when they first started to $34,500 last year.

"It's grown considerably and we finished in the top 25 in the country last year for the local chapters who raised the most amount of money for Movember," he said.

Mr Winter said Springfield Mo Men were planning more community awareness activities later in the year for people to participate in after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

To support Springfield Mo Men visit www.springfieldmomen.com.au.

