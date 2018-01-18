Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

The one question you should ask on a date

Mike Knott
by Anna Johnstone and staff writers

FIRST dates are a two way thing - obviously, you want to make a good impression of yourself, but you also need to suss out whether your date is right for you.

According to psychologist Robert Maurer, there's one simple way to work out what your date is really like - just ask them how their last relationship ended, reports The Sun.

If it sounds a bit scary, you can gently flatter them with "So, how come someone as wonderful as you is still single?" to get them to open up.

First date? There’s one question you need to ask. Picture: Supplied
First date? There’s one question you need to ask. Picture: Supplied

Theoretically, your date will hear that as a compliment, so they'll be encouraged to come clean about their past - which will be vital in revealing their true colours.

Dr Maurer then suggests you listen carefully: "As they relate the stories of their last relationship(s), are they taking any responsibility for choosing poorly or not having the right skills at that point in their lives?"

Speaking to Psychology Today, he explains that if they play themselves up as the victim in all their past relationships, then you should get make an exit excuse as quickly as possible.

Essentially, it means that if you were to encounter problems in the blossoming relationship (which is inevitable), then they will simply wait for you to take the blame, instead of working on ways to solve them.

If your date blames their exes for their failed relationships, get out, pronto! Picture: Supplied
If your date blames their exes for their failed relationships, get out, pronto! Picture: Supplied

Arguments and conflicts are unavoidable, but the key to a happy relationship (and marriage) is the ability to work through them.

So if your tinder date blames their exes for every failed relationship, alarm bells should be sounding in your head.

"It is hard to make an effort to repair if every problem is the other person's fault," Dr Maurer explains.

"So look for someone who is willing to look inside for the source of the problem and for solutions, nothing is more vital for a relationship to thrive."

This story first appeared in The Sun.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  dating relationships success

Your chance to meet a Queensland rugby league legend

Your chance to meet a Queensland rugby league legend

Get along to this free community event to meet Maroons star.

Lifesavers program a success

SAVED: A Little Lifesavers program has started at Orion Lagoon where kids like William O'Hara from Dinmore learn the basics of water safety.

Little Lifesavers program will return to Ipswich in February

Suburban Ipswich shopping centre sells for $37m

It last sold five years ago for $14m less

Former Ipswich candidate sues MP, mayor for $2.7m

LAWSUIT: Patricia Petersen (left) leaves the Ipswich Courthouse. Ms Petersen has filed a claim for damages against the Ipswich City Council, Andrew Antoniolli and Rachel Nolan.

Patricia Petersen's claim includes the "loss of enjoyment of life"

Local Partners

Driver in head-on crash was four times the limit

A MAN who had a BAC of 0.222 after crashing a car about 11.30pm claims he had taken sleeping medication, went to bed at 9pm and doesn't recall anything else.

Art to fund Hayley's Japan trip

CHASING A DREAM: Hayley Caplin is raising funds to head to Japan in September by auctioning her artwork.

Ipswich teen's big dream

Expert's warning as 3.5m surfing croc spotted at Yeppoon

A croc was sighted just down from the Bangalee boat ramp on Tuesday.

EXPLAINED: Why crocodiles are most dangerous at this time of year

Viral video: Toowoomba teen a global hit with Real Madrid

Toowoomba's Jed Hockin lines up a trick shot.

Toowoomba teen's football shots go viral

'Massive' lace monitor wrangled from under child's bed

The massive lace monitor was found under a bed on a Sunshine Coast property.

1.5m lace monitor raids chicken coop before hiding out in bedroom

10 things you didn't know about 'Dr Death'

Dr Philip Nitschke .

The euthanasia advocate is coming to Lismore next month

Woman’s brutally honest bathroom experience

More and more women are giving reusable menstrual products a go. Picture: iStock

There's a high 'ick' factor but it could save money in the long run