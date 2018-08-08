The simple way to help farming families in drought

GOOD CAUSE: Amanda Matthew and Kirra Zanner, pictured with three-year-old son Angus Davidson, are collecting hampers to deliver to farming families.

DROUGHT-STRICKEN farming families more than 250km away are at the forefront of a donation drive in Ipswich.

A convoy of six cars and a ten-tonne truck will leave Ipswich for Texas on August 18 and volunteers deliver 50 hampers straight to affected farmers' doors.

Bags of food are bottles of water are bound for farming families in the middle of a crippling nation-wide drought but organisers Amanda Matthew and Kirra Zanner need the community's help to make sure they can reach as many families as they can.

They still need donations of non-perishable food and hay bales to fill the hampers.

Ms Matthew said farming communities had a significant personal impact on her, after she experienced first-hand the impact of drought.

"I came from a farm in Mudgee in NSW and we went through a drought there so I know what it's like. We had no water to drink let alone to wash our clothes, it was hard. The animals looked so skinny, you could see their ribs," she said.

"I know how hard it was and I saw farmers cry. I know farmers don't put up their hand and say they're doing it hard, they always say someone is doing it harder than them. They are very proud."

She said she especially wanted to help farmers in Queensland.

"I saw what some other people were doing and I though I could do that, I have a car and a trailer," Ms Matthew said.

"Other teams were travelling to NSW but I didn't want to go to NSW, we're in Queensland and I wanted to help Queenslanders, so I started my own group.

"Everything on our table comes from a farm originally so they need our help. If we can help feed the animals and the people, then we're helping the industry."

Silverdale Church of Christ donated $1000 to help the cause while food donations have been flooding in from the community.

Ms Zanner said she was inspired to get behind the cause to help support the nation's food source.

"The mental health side of it is particularity important and it's not spoken about enough. There are too many farmers out there that do struggle and they don't speak up. They end up doing things that are horrible," Ms Zanner said.

"We hope by doing something small to help them it will give them a glimmer of hope to get through this tough period.

"If it wasn't for the farming industry we wouldn't have the food on the shelved here, it doesn't matter where you live, we all need to chip in to help them to stay on their feet so we can stay on ours, it's a domino effect. If they go down, then so do we."

The hampers will also include information and contact details if farmers need help.

"We want them to know there are places out there they can get help from. it feels good to know you're doing the right thing, to help someone else. It's very satisfying," Ms Zanner said.

Non-perishable food for families and pets is accepted, along with hay bales. Ms Matthew and Ms Zanner are also looking for a sponsor to help print information brochures and help with the cost of fuel.

To donate visit the volunteers at Brassall Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 11 or search for 'Doing it for the farmers, Ipswich and surrounds to Texas, QLD' on Facebook.

If you or somebody you know needs support contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.