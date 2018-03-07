Trick to save a loaf of stale bread

This quick trick will bring back your stale bread.

THE way to bring life back to stale bread has been revealed, and all you need is a bit of H2O.

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) has revealed that dousing a stale loaf in water can bring it back to its best in a matter of minutes, according to The Sun.

Cher Loh, head tutor at the GHI Cookery School said that running a loaf under the tap for a few seconds, or immersing it completely can bring it back from the brink, explaining "this rehydrates the bread".

Extend the life of a loaf with this easy hack.

After dousing the loaf you then need to put it into an oven at 200C (180C fan-forced) for a few minutes.

Once it's done, your loaf will be almost as fresh as new.

But this only works once on an unsliced loaf - so it won't work on your supermarket sliced white.

Additionally there are a few storage hacks that can make your loaf last longer to help you save on waste.

Bakery loaves are best kept in the brown paper bag they come in from the bakery or a bakery section of a supermarket because the paper will absorb any excess moisture, which otherwise would cause the crust to go rubbery. They are also best kept at room temperature.

Running water over your loaf rehydrates the bread.

Meanwhile, supermarket loaves are best kept in a plastic bag at room temperature.

And though keeping bread chilled will keep it from going mouldy too quickly, bread kept in the fridge will turn stale more quickly.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.