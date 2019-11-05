The secret way to escape a bad Tinder date

Shari Browne at the Riverside Tavern is ready to help with the Ask for Angela program. Picture: Evan Morgan

WHEN a date goes awry or a violent ex-partner interrupts a night out at a pub, people can now ask for "Angela".

Ask for Angela is a safety campaign being run across the 25 suburban pubs and hotels that are part of Townsville Liquor Accord, providing people a chance to seek help discreetly without raising alarm from the person they are trying to evade.

Townsville Liquor Accord president Arthur McMahon said it was important pub-goers realised there was a safe escape avenue in the build-up to the festive period.

"There could be a female on a Tinder date and halfway through the night feels uncomfortable. They can just go to the bar and ask for Angela," he said.

"The staff member will … take them to a safe place and ring them a cab or if they have a courtesy bus, take them home with that.

"That's what it's all about, trying to get them to a safe haven."

Mr McMahon said the idea was borrowed from Lincolnshire County Council in England.

He said all bar staff in the Accord's venues knew of the program, which has been running for the past two years and had proven to be effective.

"We've had a couple ask for Angela in the time we've run it," he said.

"It's mainly targeting domestic violence, which is a big problem, especially when alcohol is involved."