Coast crime reports ‘are being hidden’

Gold Coast police - three internal reports which reflect on the need for more support for officers kept secret. Picture Glenn Hampson

LABOR is being accused of hiding three critical reports - on crime, culture and a department restructure - in a bid to stop debate about the need for more of police on the Gold Coast.

Opposition police spokesman Trevor Watts has asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk why she had not delivered on an election commitment to publish an independently produced Police Service annual statistical review.

"I ask the Premier to explain this clear failure to deliver on an election commitment," Mr Watts told Parliament.

The Opposition continues to put pressure on Police Minister Mark Ryan. Photographer: Liam Kidston.



The Premier said the crime statistics unit has been transferred from the Minister for Police to the Deputy Premier and Treasurer to be handled by the government statistician.

"Because that report is compiled and released independently, I am advised that it will be released next year," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It is independent. What we do know about those opposite when they were in government is that they scrapped it (the reporting). They scrapped it."

Outside the Parliament, Mr Watts said community safety was being put at risk because the police budget has been cut across the state including the Coast

Former copper and criminologist Dr Terry Goldsworthy has attempted to obtain some of the internal reports through Freedom of Information without success. Pic by Richard Gosling



"That includes a reduction of frontline police officers and a broken election commitment by Labor.

"It's yet another secret report that is being covered up by Annastacia Palaszczuk and her embattled Police Minister Mark Ryan," he said.

A police source said Labor did not want to release the report because the poor results would prompt calls for extra police.

"This is strike three in refusing to release (reports). This is unheard of, even pre-Fitzgerald."

Bond University criminologist Dr Terry Goldsworthy said it was hypocritical of the Government to criticise the LNP when in government for not releasing the 2013-14 crime statistical report.

"It's become like a veil of secrecy on the internal workings of the QPS. When it's operational matters that's fine to retain that information," he said.

"Matters that are not operational going to cultural and performance should be available for public examination and scrutiny.

"There shouldn't be any reason for the delay. It is because the results are so bad.

"We've had an increase (on the Coast) in personal crime (like assaults) and decrease in police enforcement actions (like drug arrests). "