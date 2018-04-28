Menu
If you found your socks often go missing, this could be why.
Offbeat

The secret compartment eating your socks

by Josie Griffiths
28th Apr 2018 12:05 PM

THERE is a secret compartment where your lost socks go, and the internet is freaking out about it.

Baffled sock owners have been claiming their tumble dryer gobbles odd socks for years, but it's been dismissed as a popular urban myth.

But, if your appliance has a panel at the bottom, you may be about to be proven right.

Taking to Bored Panda, property manager Cathy Hinz revealed her husband had taken apart a washer dryer which wasn't working properly in the laundry room of one their blocks of flats.

He started with the bottom panel, which was absolutely stuffed full of odd socks - and even a credit card.

Cathy wrote: "To his shock, this is what he found. Socks, underwear, a credit card … and that is just what was in the bottom of the machine.

Property manager Cathy Hinz discovered his mound of socks (and a credit card!) after her husband unscrewed a washer dryer.
"When he removed the water pump that removes the water from the machine, he found about $7 in change.

"Now, for those of you that SWEAR, your machine eats your small things, and have been told by 'professionals' and others that this fable just is not true … here is the proof!

"I don't know what to say! 25 years he has been doing this job, and for 25 years he has been working on appliances, including washers and dryers. But NEVER have we seen this!

"So next time you are missing socks, just remember! That washing machine might just be hungry!"

Sarah Rose tweeted the story last week and people are delighted to have finally been proven right, with the tweet racking up more than 72,500 likes and 25,200 retweets.

There’s a secret compartment where all your lost socks go.
She joked: "Soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks ..."

Another commenter, Matthew Live, revealed there's also often a duct which comes off the back of your tumble dryer, which looks like "white, large, Slinky-like tube".

He added: "Comes off and on incredibly easily. Socks, stuff from your pockets, etc. Cleaning it will dry your clothes faster, too."

The revelation has sent people into a frenzy. In response, Tamala Sigrist tweeted: "OMG! That's where they all go! I knew it!"

While TBarth joked: "You've found the portal to the Land of Lost Left Socks."

Essex mum Danielle Carr, who's the partner of UK TV personality Kirk Norcross, previously sent people into a similar frenzy when she unveiled a similar secret compartment and revealed her dryer had been eating socks.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

