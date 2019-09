TO STOP swooping magpies, use a water pistol full of cooking oil or a spray can of cooking oil, and give them a good spray.

They do not like oil on their feathers and do a lot of grooming afterwards, they learn quickly.

These beautiful birds mate for life and if one of them is killed the other one never takes a new mate.

The magpies are only doing what nature intended that all parents do - looking after their babies.

GIL MAY

Forestdale