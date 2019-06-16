Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay community member Nicoletta Revis has organised a poster for Theo that is being distributed by the community to assist the search.
Byron Bay community member Nicoletta Revis has organised a poster for Theo that is being distributed by the community to assist the search. Nicoletta Revis
News

'The search is ongoing' for missing teen

Amber Gibson
by
16th Jun 2019 10:51 AM | Updated: 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Police Media said the 'search is ongoing' for Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez who was last seen two weeks ago on May 31.

"Tweed/Byron Police are utilising all resources available in conducting the search for Mr Hayez, including the use of plain clothed officers and the NSW Police Dog Unit," a NSW Police spokesperson said yesterday.

"Officers are continuing to canvass the main Byron Bay area and the surrounding bush land.

"Detectives are looking into all available information that is provided to us with respect to Theo's disappearance, including reviewing available CCTV footage."

The community continues to support the search on the ground, across social media and via Theo's GOFUNDME campaign that is pinned to the top of the Byron Bay Community Board.

The fund has reached €37,840.

Local community member, Nicoletta Revis has created a poster to shared and distribute flyers around the town.

theo hayez
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ipswich Cup hailed as the top race day in Queensland

    premium_icon Ipswich Cup hailed as the top race day in Queensland

    News 'There were number of people who have said to us what an amazing effort it was from the city of Ipswich'

    • 16th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Craziest outfits at 2019 Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Craziest outfits at 2019 Ipswich Cup

    News Check out the gallery of the wackiest get-ups from cup day

    • 16th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    News Entrants frocked up in their race day best

    109 PHOTOS: The faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 109 PHOTOS: The faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    News Did we grab a snap of you at the Ipswich Cup?