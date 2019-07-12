'The risk is very real': Firies' warning as season nears

CHECK: Dry conditions will make this fire season a dangerous one, firefighters warn.

EMERGENCY services urge people to prepare their homes for the fire season as the window closes on the opportunity to conduct large hazard-reduction burns.

Tinder-dry conditions are expected to create havoc later this year when hot temperatures and hot winds increase the likelihood of fire.

It comes as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services names parts of southwest Queensland as some of the state's worst spots for bushfires.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service director Tony Johnstone said while bushfire season didn't traditionally begin until August, crews were already beginning to see fires spark up.

"We're experiencing unfavourable fire conditions due to little rainfall and dry landscape across much of southwest Queensland," Mr Johnstone said.

"The risk is very real and I urge residents to make sure they are ready for bushfire season, as the window of opportunity for preparation is about to close.

Mr Johnstone said there were many ways residents could prepare their property.

"Prime weather conditions for hazard-reduction burns have now passed, so residents should prepare their properties in other ways," he said.

"Residents should remove leaf litter, clear gutters, trim low-lying branches and mow lawns regularly.

"Preparations include putting in fire breaks, moving flammable items away from homes and sheds, and checking any firefighting equipment is in working order."

Visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au for more.