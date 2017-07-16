The Rising Sun is rebuilt after being destroyed by fire

EARLY DAYS

RECOLLECTIONS OF ROSEWOOD - by our special correspondent.

This was an article printed in the Queensland Times in the 1880s:

MR JOHN Henry Jacobs can claim to be one of the oldest pioneers - if not the oldest - of the Rosewood District.

He landed with his parents in Moreton Bay on January 1, 1854, from the ship Tentivvie and has spent 70 years in an industrious life in the district.

"I was only a year old when we arrived,” he stated during an interview.

"There were two of us children - my sister and me. My father's brother had been out here for some time and saw the conditions were so much better than the Old Country that he persuaded my father to come.

"My father had served a seven years' apprenticeship to dairying, butter and cheese making in England, so he thought that there would be better chances here than at home, where one had to have a pocketful of money to make a start.

"We were met by my uncle, who was then working for Messrs Mort and Laidley, the owners of Franklyn Vale Station.

"At that time the run extended from the Liverpool range to a couple of miles below the present Rosewood, down in fact to what is now called Keens lagoon.

"I well remember father telling us years afterwards how he carried my sister, who was the heavier, and mother carried me from Ipswich to Franklyn Vale, a distance of 25 miles, in the one day.

"Considering that it was in the height of summer it was not a bad feat for two newcomers.

"Father worked for a time on Franklyn Vale and then rented a block of land at the lagoon from Mr Mort, who also rented him some cows, and he started dairying, making butter in the winter and cheese in the summer. He had a brand for the product - a ball and cross combined - and I dare say there are people still in Brisbane who remember the mark.

"He remained at that for some 13 years until land was thrown open for selection, when he took up a block close to the old home.

"I remember my sister and myself walking in from Rosebank to Ipswich to see Lady Bowen turn the first sod of the railway from Ipswich to Grandchester.

"Word had come out that the sod was to be turned with a silver spade and I think it was the vision of the silver spade that brought us in to see the ceremony.”

THE DROUGHT OF 1878

In 1876, Mr Jacobs helped to take a mob of 1000 mixed cattle to stock up Burrundilla, then taken up by the Moore Brothers, and later was west of the Barcoo on Blackwater, where they saw a tree marked with a broad arrow and the date and month. This was taken to be a tree marked by the explorers Burke and Wills.

Later, with Mr Gibbs, MrJacobs was one of the first two white men of Ambathalla Station and experienced the drought of 1878 when flour was a shilling a pound in Charleville.

For 17 days, all the men on Ambatahalla had to eat was English preserved potatoes and sardines.

Mr John Henry Jacobs had married Miss Dutney, who was born at Rosebank, and the old couple, now in the evening of their life, can look on the wonderful development of the state and feel that they have taken a good share in it.

THE RISING SUN HOTEL ROSEWOOD

The Rising Sun Hotel Rosewood and six adjoining sites were for sale in July 1878. The hotel, let at an annual rental of 50 pounds, was advertised as commanding the best position of any country hotel in the colony.

In November 1878, the Rising Sun Hotel, then owned by Mr James Ryan, was destroyed by fire but by 1879 was being rebuilt. Proprietor at that time was Mr J Madden. Alterations and additions to the hotel (Mr B Sloan) were almost complete in June 1909.

The old hotel, which for many years was one of Rosewood's landmarks, was removed to make room for the erection of a new building on the corner of the street.

This new building 38ft x 33ft consisted of the ground floor with a bar, a billiard room and entrance hall. The bar fittings consisted of a large circular counter and shelves with pediment of cedar and pine for the display of liquors. On the first floor were four large and two smaller bedrooms.