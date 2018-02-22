Menu
The new McDonald's Big Brekkie Burger.
Offbeat

The world is jealous of our new Macca’s burger

by Rebecca Sullivan
22nd Feb 2018 9:48 AM

MACCA'S in Australia just launched the breakfast burger to end all breakfast burgers and the rest of the world is green with envy.

The Big Brekkie Burger costs $6.95 and contains a beef patty, a hash brown, bacon, an egg, melted cheese and BBQ sauce, but it's only available before 10.30am.

But it's only available in Australia and McDonald's fans around the world are super annoyed that they can't get it in their home countries.

"McDonald's Australia just won breakfast," wrote Esquire Middle East.

"Macca's, as they say down 'stralia way, has just launched the Big Brekkie Burger. And it looks incredible. And if you want one in the UAE [United Arab Emirates], you best move to Australia, the website said.

Bustle called the burger "brilliantly delicious" and declared "Australia: 1, America: 0".

American and UK Twitter users have gone nuts for the Big Brekkie Burger, begging McDonald's to introduce the burger overseas.

 

So how about it McDonald's? Just give the people what they want.

