Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?
Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?
Rugby League

‘The refs are a joke’: Warriors rage over game-changing call

27th Jul 2019 5:55 PM

CONTROVERSY marred the final minutes of Parramatta's win over the Warriors on Saturday after a crucial pass that would've put the visitors in the lead was called forward.

With four minutes remaining and the Eels leading 24-22, Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck skipped down the right side, broke through the line and flicked a pass out to an unmarked Gerard Beale.

Beale strolled over untouched, but the play was called back after referee Chris Sutton ruled Tuivasa-Sheck's pass was forward.

Replays showed Tuivasa-Sheck threwh the ball out the back of his hand, with Fox League commentator Steve Roach declaring "there's nothing wrong with that pass".

The Warriors were devastated with the call, while coach Stephen Kearney was visibly irate in the coach's box.

The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

From there, the Eels were able to hang on for the two-point win.

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
garard beale new zealand warriors nrl parramatta eels roger tuivasa-sheck stephen kearney
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News An increasing number of Australians remain in the dark when it comes to their family history, new research by Ancestry.com.au reveals.

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Sinking shame: ‘You can see daylight through cracks’

    premium_icon Sinking shame: ‘You can see daylight through cracks’

    News State Government tried to conceal the problem

    73 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's sweetest ride

    premium_icon 73 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's sweetest ride

    News "It blinds with the shine and turns heads every time"