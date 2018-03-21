McDonald’s launches new Wagyu beef burger

The tents popped up in the Circular Quay area of Sydney today. Picture: Supplied

The tents popped up in the Circular Quay area of Sydney today. Picture: Supplied

IF you were around the Circular Quay area of Sydney today, you may have noticed some blacked-out tents along the waterfront.

These mysterious marquees that popped up around lunch time were emblazoned with the iconic golden arches.

Just under 100 people entered the tents today around Circular Quay. Picture: Supplied

We've since learned that within the flimsy walls, people were having a secret preview of a "world first limited edition burger" that McDonald's will launch around the country at 10.30am tomorrow.

The tents popped up in the Circular Quay area of Sydney today. Picture: Supplied

Just under 100 passers-by were selected at random to sample the new burger and share their thoughts before it goes on sale tomorrow.

They were sworn to secrecy during the tasting - so much so that they had to sign a Non Disclosure Agreement stating that they would not post anything about the burger on social media.

The new wagyu beef Burger has a 100 per cent Australian-bred wagyu beef patty in between a gourmet bun (made to a new recipe), with a specially created sauce, crispy bacon strips, caramelised onion, tomato, lettuce and a slice of Coon Cheese.

It will only be available while stocks last.

The new Macca’s wagyu Burger. Picture: Supplied

The introduction of the new burger has meant Macca's has been able to source beef from a new stream of Aussie farmers, with all the wagyu being sourced entirely in Australia.

Robert Sexton, Director of Supply Chain at McDonald's Australia said "we're proud of our long history of supporting the Australian agriculture industry. The launch of this burger is further testament to our commitment to use local suppliers wherever possible. We estimate that while this burger is on our menu, we'll purchase more than 280 metric tonnes of wagyu beef from Queensland."

Jenni Dill, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Australia commented: "It's exciting for us to be able to serve up a world first McDonald's burger that centres on an ingredient we know Australians love - 100 per cent Australian-bred wagyu beef.

"I love the taste of this newest addition to our menu, and am sure our customers will too. But they'll need to get in quick before we sell out."

The burger will be available while stocks last. Picture: Supplied

It seems to be the week for new burgers - McDonald's new menu addition comes a day after KFC announced the launch of their "Big Cheese" burger.

KFC's new "Big Cheese" burger has a heck of a lot of cheese involved. Picture: Supplied

This one has "a seasoned crunchy-coated cheese patty (a blend of tasty cheese and mozzarella for double the taste) topped with an oozing cheddar cheese sauce and a classic slice".

The burger is finished with a fillet of Original Recipe chicken, lettuce and sliced tomato.