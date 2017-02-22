31°
Feature

The RAAF's billion dollar man

Gary Worrall
| 22nd Feb 2017 10:00 AM
BILLION DOLLAR MAN: Group Captain Sheldon Kimber, Amberley's Base Redevelopment Officer, oversees work on the billion dollar project
BILLION DOLLAR MAN: Group Captain Sheldon Kimber, Amberley's Base Redevelopment Officer, oversees work on the billion dollar project Gary Worrall

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS RAAF Amberley transforms into the biggest air base in Australia, one man sits at the table to ensure all the elements of the project meet deadlines.

Group Captain Sheldon Kimber, RAAF Amberley's Base Redevelopment Officer, shouldered the responsibility for the on-time delivery of the billion-dollar upgrade of the base.

"We are going from 1950s vintage buildings and 1970s aeroplanes to the 21st Century and beyond," Grp Cptn Kimber said.

"We have to replace re-purposed buildings originally designed for outdated aircraft, that are now being used by units for unrelated activities."

Citing the Hangar 410 building, he said when it was built in 1975, it was the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, but is now used by Boeing.

"Every building must be fit for purpose."

The redesign of the buildings also includes 'future proofing', which presented its own challenges, Grp Capt Kimber said.

"Canberra looks at future aircraft types, then we are advised of potential requirements, we are future proofing the base."

A key outcome of the project was to move all non-flight related activities away from the flight line, allowing essential units direct access to aircraft.

With the RAAF's 12 new EA18-G Growler aircraft soon to arrive, Grp Capt Kimber said Amberley was home to a large variety of aircraft.

 

Amberley will be home to up to 10 C-27 Spartan Battlefield Lifters.
Amberley will be home to up to 10 C-27 Spartan Battlefield Lifters. Mr Eamon Hamilton

The roster includes 24 Super Hornet fighter-bombers, eight C-17 heavy lift aircraft, seven KC-30 multi-role tankers, 10 of the new C-27 Spartan battlefield lifters, as well as the Heron unmanned aircraft.

Despite the ADF maintaining construction units in all arms of the services, Grp Capt Kimber said civil contractors are employed on the base redevelopment project.

"They have the skills and capabilities for the job, it is not in the skill sets of the ADF units."

He acknowledged the risk of RAAF heritage and history being lost in the redevelopment, but said where possible important buildings from the past are being refurbished.

This included a hangar, dating back to the 1940s, now designated for the Australian Air Force Cadets, relocated to the opposite side of the runway.

"We were able to modernise the building, it must conform with current health and structural standards."

After a rigorous environmental and heritage survey of the base, Grp Capt Kimber said a full asbestos register was prepared, showing locations of the material.

"Any asbestos removal is undertaken by civilian contractors, and disposed of properly in off-base sites."

With the number of personnel stationed at the base also expanding, Grp Capt Kimber said the general infrastructure must also be able to cope.

A new sewerage treatment plant, able to meet the demands of 10,000 people is being installed at the base, with completion due in May.

As well as personnel numbers, RAAF Amberley has grown in size from approximately 356 hectares in 1940 to 2509 hectares in 2017, with more growth expected in the future.

"There have been no compulsory land acquisition around the base, land is purchased as it comes on the market, community interaction is very important to us."

Grp Capt Kimber said the base could eventually expand to the Bremer River and the Cunningham Highway 'if the property is for sale'.

"We often lease land back to the seller for agistment or other purposes, until we are ready to build."

"Amberley is the biggest air base in Australia, and it is well on the way to becoming the biggest ADF base in Australia."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  raaf amberley redevelpopment

Contamination investigation: RAAF to host public meeting

Contamination investigation: RAAF to host public meeting

THE Department of Defence has invited Ipswich residents to a community meeting to find out more about the detailed environmental investigation at Amberley.

Scout leader had more than 10,000 child porn files

Leader Brock Dittman .

Online predator had library of 10,000 child sex images

9 of the most shocking crimes in Ipswich this week

Region's officers deal with assault, break-ins and vandalism

Live near the train line? Get ready for a few noisy nights

House by train track outside Casino.

QUEENSLAND Rail has issued an apology to residents

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Five things to do this weekend

SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show.

What's on in Ipswich

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Simon under pressure to open up in MAFS Ipswich visit

Pressure on both bride and groom at Booval bachelor pad

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

VACANT LAND TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

3-59 Dunns Avenue, Harrisville 4307

Residential Land 0 0 FROM ONLY...

Be quick as the first home building grant of $20,000 ends 30 June! There are 3x 4000m2 blocks and 1x 16 acre block up for grabs in the quiet country community of...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Cute cottage on massive 1/4 acre block

33 East Owen Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 2 $255,000...

Bet you will fall in love with this cute little home, one of the original homes to the area. This property has served its current owners and original owner's very...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence what offers immense visual...

AN IDEAL OPPORTUNITY WITH THREE TITLES IN ROSEVALE

189-191 Kelly Dwyers Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $860,000...

These blocks are ideally located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!