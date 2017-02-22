The RAAF's billion dollar man

AS RAAF Amberley transforms into the biggest air base in Australia, one man sits at the table to ensure all the elements of the project meet deadlines.

Group Captain Sheldon Kimber, RAAF Amberley's Base Redevelopment Officer, shouldered the responsibility for the on-time delivery of the billion-dollar upgrade of the base.

"We are going from 1950s vintage buildings and 1970s aeroplanes to the 21st Century and beyond," Grp Cptn Kimber said.

"We have to replace re-purposed buildings originally designed for outdated aircraft, that are now being used by units for unrelated activities."

Citing the Hangar 410 building, he said when it was built in 1975, it was the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, but is now used by Boeing.

"Every building must be fit for purpose."

The redesign of the buildings also includes 'future proofing', which presented its own challenges, Grp Capt Kimber said.

"Canberra looks at future aircraft types, then we are advised of potential requirements, we are future proofing the base."

A key outcome of the project was to move all non-flight related activities away from the flight line, allowing essential units direct access to aircraft.

With the RAAF's 12 new EA18-G Growler aircraft soon to arrive, Grp Capt Kimber said Amberley was home to a large variety of aircraft.

Amberley will be home to up to 10 C-27 Spartan Battlefield Lifters. Mr Eamon Hamilton

The roster includes 24 Super Hornet fighter-bombers, eight C-17 heavy lift aircraft, seven KC-30 multi-role tankers, 10 of the new C-27 Spartan battlefield lifters, as well as the Heron unmanned aircraft.

Despite the ADF maintaining construction units in all arms of the services, Grp Capt Kimber said civil contractors are employed on the base redevelopment project.

"They have the skills and capabilities for the job, it is not in the skill sets of the ADF units."

He acknowledged the risk of RAAF heritage and history being lost in the redevelopment, but said where possible important buildings from the past are being refurbished.

This included a hangar, dating back to the 1940s, now designated for the Australian Air Force Cadets, relocated to the opposite side of the runway.

"We were able to modernise the building, it must conform with current health and structural standards."

After a rigorous environmental and heritage survey of the base, Grp Capt Kimber said a full asbestos register was prepared, showing locations of the material.

"Any asbestos removal is undertaken by civilian contractors, and disposed of properly in off-base sites."

With the number of personnel stationed at the base also expanding, Grp Capt Kimber said the general infrastructure must also be able to cope.

A new sewerage treatment plant, able to meet the demands of 10,000 people is being installed at the base, with completion due in May.

As well as personnel numbers, RAAF Amberley has grown in size from approximately 356 hectares in 1940 to 2509 hectares in 2017, with more growth expected in the future.

"There have been no compulsory land acquisition around the base, land is purchased as it comes on the market, community interaction is very important to us."

Grp Capt Kimber said the base could eventually expand to the Bremer River and the Cunningham Highway 'if the property is for sale'.

"We often lease land back to the seller for agistment or other purposes, until we are ready to build."

"Amberley is the biggest air base in Australia, and it is well on the way to becoming the biggest ADF base in Australia."