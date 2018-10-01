The suburbs at the centre of the storms

First storm of the season captured from Sunshine Cove, Maroochydore. Picture: Jade-Ellen Leak

ALL hail Buderim, Queensland's summer storms hot spot.

New data compiled by insurance company Suncorp shows residents of the Sunshine Coast suburb made more claims last summer than any other in the state's southeast.

The 86 claims from Buderim outnumbered its nearest rival, Greenbank, on Brisbane's southside, by 30.

Crestmead filled third spot with 55.

Overall, Brisbane's southern suburbs were the worst hit, with a total of 1834 weather-related claims between last October and February.

The Sunshine Coast was next with 1761, followed by the Gold Coast (1416), Brisbane North (954) and Ipswich (592).

Suncorp spokesman Joshua Cooney said the number of incidents might surprise people, given the small number of memorable storms experienced last summer.

Most involved damage caused by wind or rain.

This year's storm season arrived at the weekend with thunder and lightning and heavy downpours around the region.

A surfer leaves the beach as another heavy storm sweeps across the northern Sunshine Coast at Coolum. Picture: Lachie Millard

"No two seasons are the same and, as our claims data shows, even low-scale weather events can have a big impact," Mr Cooney said.

"There's no denying summer storms are a part of life for people living in Queensland, which means that every year we should be prepared.

"Now is the time for people to turn their attention to how they can protect their homes, family and neighbourhood for these weather events in the months ahead."

Early preparation could make a big difference later, he said.

"Simple activities like removing debris from around the yard, cleaning gutters and trimming any low-hanging branches can help reduce possible damage during a storm."

People should also check their insurance policies are up to date and renew emergency kits.

BRISBANE SOUTH 1834*

Greenbank 56

Crestmead 55

Forest Lake 53

Marsden 40

Cleveland 3 6

SUNSHINE COAST 1761*

Buderim 86

Ocean View 46

Maroochydore 44

Noosaville 41

Kingaroy 36

GOLD COAST 1416*

Jimboomba 53

Tamborine 50

Burleigh Waters 42

Helensvale 37

Upper Coomera 37

BRISBANE NORTH 954*

Kenmore 42

Chapel Hill 32

Albany Creek 31

The Gap 29

Ashgrove 23

IPSWICH 592*

Gatton 29

Brassall 20

Redbank Plains 18

Bellbird Park 18

Boonah 16