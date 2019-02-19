Most improved OP schools revealed

Students from Corinda State High School, which has been one of the biggest improvers of the past 10 years with regards to OP rankings.

SCHOOLS across Queensland have recorded huge improvements in OP school rankings over the past decade, with several standout performers.

The Courier-Mail has compared data from 2008 with the most recent Year 12 Outcomes Report, released in full this week by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

Among the biggest improvers with regards to OP1-5 school rankings were several major secondary state schools, including Varsity College, Kedron State High School, and Mount Gravatt State High School.

Another standout was Corinda State High School, with about 8 per cent of its OP-eligible students scoring an OP1-5 in 2008, which almost tripled to more than 22 per cent last year.

Executive Principal Helen Jamieson, who is about to begin her 13th year as head of the school, said increasing the Year 12 OP rankings had been one of her goals.

"My mission was to get them up there with the best," she said.

Ms Jamieson said that over the past eight years, all of the school's Year 12 students finished with a Queensland Certificate of Education, with coaches assigned to each child to help their academic outcome.

"It was about having a culture change - for staff and students - and believing in the kids … and they really rose to the expectations," she said.

The school rankings at several private schools also rose dramatically, including Marymount College, Cannon Hill Anglican College, and Ignatius Park College.

In 2008, 29 per cent of OP students at the prestigious All Hallows' School recorded an OP1-5. By last year, that had jumped to more than 45 per cent, making it one of the state's highest-performing schools.

Kelvin Grove State College was also among the biggest improvers, with more than a quarter of eligible students landing an OP1-5, up from 17 per cent in 2008.

Principal Senior School Duncan Steel said the college had an emphasis on supporting all students on their chosen, diverse pathways.

"The leadership and teaching staff at Kelvin Grove State College have worked hard over the years to teach and support students throughout their final years," he said.

"The quality learning and teaching practice, our explicit focus on student well-being, and the strong personal connection to the students ensures they realise their academic potential."