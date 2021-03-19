The problem Ipswich has put in the too hard basket

OPINION

Ipswich, you have a river problem

The Bremer River.

We all know the Bremer River is polluted, but the question over the years has not changed: What do we do about it?

This is a problem former head of the Northern Territory’s Environmental Protection Authority Dr Bill Freeland has pondered after returning to his home town four years ago.

According to Dr Freeland, acceptance is the first step to a healthier Bremer.

Dr Bill Freeland.

I can’t help but agree. Ipswich has largely turned a blind eye to the river over the years and that has done nothing to improve its health.

Whether it is from industry, from PFAS contamination or from new residential development, the Bremer has clearly taken a battering.

Where others have conveniently chosen to ignore the plight of our river, Dr Freeland has highlighted what he believes are the major contributing factors.

He now hopes to convince those with the power to make changes that the Bremer really is as bad as it looks.

I’m only happy when it rains

Speaking of water, there has been just enough of it falling from the sky this week to give us some hope of a break from the drought.

Funnily enough, despite several days of rain on the trot, it wasn’t intense enough of a system to really make an impression on dam levels.

It appears, from talking to people around the traps, the rain is still soaking in at this point, and so we will need some heavier stuff soon to see any lasting effect.

Wivenhoe Dam has risen less than one per cent over the past seven days, and much more rain will be needed it we are to see a significant increase in levels.

At least there is some hope on the horizon, with predictions for some heavier falls this weekend, and further showers possible next week.

With our dams starting to get pretty low, I thinks it’s time to put on a rain dance, people!

Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at supermarket’s distribution centre

In good news on the jobs front, a massive Coles distribution centre being built in the Redbank industrial estate is progressing well, after construction kicked off a year-and-a-half ago.

The automated distribution centre – one of two being developed in Australia at a combined cost of $950 million - will employ 500 people, operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The Coles distribution centre at Redbank is under construction.

Coles still are not able to tell us when the distribution centre will be open for business, but it certainly is a promising sign at a time when employment is a major issue across the nation.

We will do our best to keep you updated on how construction progresses.

Why we all just need a little patience

Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt. Picture: Bev Lacey

There has been no shortage of talk regarding anti-vaxxers when it comes to the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, but here in Ipswich and elsewhere, the bigger story is in the sheer demand among the general population to ‘get the jab’.

This week we reported that medical centres across the region had been inundated with calls from people wanting to know when they can get the vaccine.

While it is an encouraging sign that people are ready, willing and able to get cracking with hopefully wiping out this nasty pandemic, you cannot help but be concerned that our local practices might not be equipped to deal with the barrage, while also looking after their general patient load.

The federal government may be lagging behind schedule and communication may not be the best, but this is a huge and unprecedented mission.

I believe a lot of the responsibility has to come back on us, the general citizen, to show some patience and perhaps ensure you are eligible for the jab before calling the local GP.

It looks like there are some hectic times ahead for all those practices that have agreed to contribute to the rollout of the vaccine, so let’s do what we can as individuals to make that process go smoothly.

The talent that puts Ipswich on the map

Michael Purcell in action in a game where he scored two tries for the Jets.

Another week, and another former Ipswich rugby league player trying their hand at the highest level.

This time it was Michael Purcell, a Charleville lad who played for the Jets and has recently signed with the league’s top club, Melbourne Storm.

You cannot underestimate the power of a former Ipswich Jet making it to the highest level, and going on to inspire a new generation of talent.

It is one of the reasons why we are so enthusiastic about the Brisbane Jets NRL bid.

From a personal perspective, ever since I was a rugby league mad little kid, it was the fabled Langer-Walters “Ipswich Connection” that inspired me most while watching the footy. And I know I’m not alone there.

Legends of the modern era in Queensland – the likes of Thurston, Smith, Cronk and Slater – all grew up playing footy and watching the likes of Allan Langer and the Walters boys.

Is it any surprise they were so dominant when they learned from some of the best?

These amazingly gifted products of Ipswich – the likes of Michael Purcell – have the ability to shape the future of the game.