Crime

The pink ink link to bank robbery

29th Jul 2019 9:49 AM
TWO would-be thieves may well be caught pink-handed after an break-in to a Katherine bank.

The pair allegedly broke into the Bendigo Bank on Katherine Tce at 3.45am on Saturday, smashing their way through a glass door.

An NT Police spokesman said the men allegedly stole three security dye packs hidden between $50 notes and appeared to be bundles of money. Four $5 notes were also stolen.

It believed the pair's hands may be covered in pink ink.

"It is likely that the offenders have unwittingly detonated the dye packs which release a fine pink powder that stains upon contact," he said.

"The staining will have the appearance of pink ink and is extremely difficult to remove from skin and clothing.

"The men, and the stolen money notes, are likely to have significant visible staining."

The men were wearing dark clothing with their heads and faces covered and are believed to have fled in the direction of Ryan Park.

Anyone with information, are urged to notify police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote reference number 9035789.

anti-theft device bank robbery dye packs nt police pigment bombs pink ink theft

