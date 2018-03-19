Parents were on wedding anniversary when son died

Family and friends outside the crime scene at Soma court Mudgeeraba. Picture Glenn Hampson

POLICE are calling for more witnesses to a bar brawl leading up to Gold Coaster Sam Leschke's death as his parents returned home yesterday.

The 21-year-old's body was found at the back of his parents' Soma Court, Mudgeeraba home about 9.30am Saturday.

But police believe an assault occurring outside the Wallaby Hotel in the neighbouring Lions Park on Friday night holds the key to the investigation.

Investigating officers have spoken to witnesses but are keen for more to come forward about the incident and are going through CCTV footage to identify as many people who were there as possible.

"We are interested in identifying those people," Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said.

"The victim has obvious injuries consistent with assault. It appears the deceased male person was involved in some sort of altercation with another group of males."

Mr Leschke's parents rushed back to the Gold Coast yesterday from a holiday in Fiji where they were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The couple returned to find their home a crime scene and were visibly distraught as family, friends and neighbours consoled the pair.

"I hope they catch whoever did it and throw them in jail," one neighbour said.

Detective Ins. Hogan said Mr Leschke returned home after the alleged brawl where it is believed he "consumed alcohol" before falling asleep.

Police at the crime scene in Park next to Wallaby Bob's Hotel at Mudgeeraba. Picture Glenn Hampson

His body was found by a family member on the back patio.

His death is being treated as suspicious and police have set up a crime scene at the home and Lions Park where forensic evidence has been gathered.

No charges have been laid or arrests made at this point.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000