Business

Luxury yacht business in administration

by Darren Cartwright, Glen Norris
10th Jun 2019 7:45 PM
An experienced north Queensland super yacht and ship repairer is confident his business can weather a financial storm after going into voluntary administration.

Cairns-based Luxury Yacht Refinishers is run by Dave Rendell who has more than 30 years' experience in refinishing Super Yachts, commercial fleets, fishing vessels and fishing boats.

Some of the vessels he has serviced, according to their website, include Super Yachts Achilles, Oceanic Discovery and Double Haven.

A Super Yacht in dry dock being repaired by Luxury Yacht Refinishers in Cairns. Pic: Luxury Yacht Refinishers
Mr Rendell told The Courier-Mail his business, with six employees, was still operating and his administration issues were with the Australian Taxation Office, which according to ASIC documents took court action against the company in May.

"We are doing all right. It's a little hiccup, that's all," Mr Rendell said.

"We're still trading. It's just the tax department. We'll get through that.

"We've just got a bit of background noise that's all."

Luxury Yacht Refinishers owner Dave Rendell is confident his business can stay afloat after going into voluntary administration. Pic: Luxury Yacht Refinishers.
The voluntary administration was being handled by David Ingram from Hall Chadwick who has been contacted for comment.

Mr Rendell he said he does very few yachts these days compared to days before GFC in 2008.

"I don't do many now. I do the odd one, not like I was back in the day before the crash. We were doing five a year," Mr Rendell said.

administration business luxury yacht refinishers

