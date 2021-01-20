Queensland's shoppies union is pushing for essential retail workers such as supermarket staff to be prioritised for the COVID-19 vaccine.

SDA Queensland state secretary Chris Gazenbeek said those workers continued to feed Australians during lockdowns, with the union trying to secure priority access to the vaccine.

"The SDA and other unions for frontline workers are working closely with the ACTU which is engaging the Federal Government on this issue," he said.

"Subsequent issues concerning any requirements around the vaccine will be approached by following the advice of relevant health authorities."

Mr Gazenbeek said essential retail workers had served and provided food, grocery and pharmaceutical needs.

"From the warehouse workers in the supply chain to the pharmacy assistant and the checkout operator being subjected to customer abuse due to panic buying, these workers are essential frontline workers and continue to feed Australians even during lockdowns," he said.

A spokesman for Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation had identified three priority groups including those at increased risk of exposure.

"Any application for critical service designation would be a matter for the medical expert panel," he said.

A Woolworths spokeswoman said the retailer had encouraged and supported its team members to access flu vaccinations for many years.

"With the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer, we will take a similar approach to any government endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations once they become available to encourage widespread adoption among our team," she said.

Originally published as The other frontline workers who need early jab