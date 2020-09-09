The only 50th birthday gift killer Baden-Clay will get today

Microwave cake the only likely present for wife murderer Gerard Baden-Clay, prison officers say

THE only present wife murderer Gerard Baden-Clay will receive for his 50th birthday today is a microwave-cooked cake if fellow inmates have the ingredients, prison officers have revealed.

The former real estate agent will celebrate the milestone at Wolston jail surrounded by other murderers, sex offenders and criminals as he continues to serve a life sentence for killing his wife Allison.

"Crims might make him a microwave cake if they have any ingredients," an officer told The Courier-Mail.

"Or a slice or something.

"The department won't be doing anything."

Baden-Clay, 50, was arrested in 2012 and two years later was jailed for a minimum of 15 years for murdering his wife.

Allison disappeared from the couple's Brookfield home in April 2012 and her body was found 10 days later under the Kholo Creek Bridge at Anstead.

Baden-Clay had been having an affair, was in debt and had made calls about his wife's life insurance policy before and after her death.

The former real estate agent gave evidence in the witness stand during his murder trial and denied killing his wife but the jury didn't believe him.

His parents have regularly visited him in jail however under new COVID-19 restrictions would have to speak to him on the phone.

During his time as a prisoner Baden-Clay has worked in the "snaps" section of the jail where inmates assemble metal parts. He has also worked as a trolley pusher, taking meals around to other inmates.

He has also been in trouble for "inappropriately" touching the backside of an officer and was also briefly restricted from using the library for being a "pain" and pushing the boundaries of access when he shouldn't have, according to officers.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said: "Prisoners in Queensland prisons receive no concessions for their birthday, particularly in high security."

Originally published as The only 50th birthday gift wife killer Baden-Clay will get today